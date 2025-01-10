Lenovo Legion Go just got a $50 price drop now that the Legion Go S is revealed

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best handheld gaming consoles on the market, offering the portability of the Nintendo Switch with the power of a Steam Deck. Now, with the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S announced at CES 2025 showing early signs of being a true Steam Deck killer, you can snag the original Legion Go for a steal. Better yet, it's not the only Steam Deck competitor seeing steep price cuts right now.

Right now, the Lenovo Legion Go with Ryzen Z1 Extreme is just $649 at Best Buy. That's a $50 savings on this powerful little handheld PC. However, if you're on a budget, there's a cheaper Steam Deck competitor out there that we'd recommend: Best Buy has slashed the Asus ROG Ally to just $499. That's a massive $150 discount and the cheapest we've seen this Windows gaming handheld yet.

Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $649 at Best Buy The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. On top, you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. Whereas inside, you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme: was $649 now $499 at Best Buy Perfect for indie titles and some AAA titles with low graphics settings, the Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld, so you can play games from Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin, and more. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

Both of these Windows-based gaming handhelds are solid choices for gaming on the go. While they both come with the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU with Radeon graphics and 16GB RAM, the Legion Go packs a sharper and larger 8.8" 2560x1600 144Hz IPS touchscreen display and a better battery life.

The raw performance pairing of that Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and 16GB of RAM means it can play a lot of the top AAA games smoothly on that large 8.8-inch QHD+ display — making the most of every one of those 144Hz. Another notable difference is its design, which takes its cues from the Nintendo Switch, complete with detachable controllers and a kickstand. In our Legion Go review, we hailed the versatility of its design, which, though on the larger side, is stellar for gaming performance on the go.

As for the Asus ROG Ally, while it doesn't beat the Steam Deck in our ranking, we had plenty of merits to highlight in our Asus ROG Ally review, like its sleek design, ergonomic controls, and bright display. As for performance, we found gameplay to be solid at 720p but framerates dropped when we shot for 1080p, which may be a dealbreaker for some players.

If you like playing games on the fly or you’re looking to get into PC gaming, but don’t want to give up that console-esque experience, you can't go wrong with either of these deals on the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally.