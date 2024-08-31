7 biggest new games launching in September 2024 for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC

September 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting month for gamers, with a lineup of highly anticipated titles dropping across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC. Whether you're into epic adventures, fast-paced action, or deep RPGs, there's something for everyone in this month’s releases.

This month looks particularly exciting for PC and console owners. An upcoming sports video game set in the Harry Potter universe will have you compete in the Quidditch Cup. There’s also a PS5-exclusive platformer where you can control a small robot through the use of the DualSense controller. Of course, the Nintendo Switch also has a very exciting release coming up, The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

If you’re looking for something fun and fresh to play over the next few weeks, we've put together a list of the best new games launching in September down below.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (September 3)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a multiplayer game focused on the magical sport of Quidditch from the Harry Potter universe. Unlike previous games set in the Harry Potter world, this title will center specifically on the high-flying sport played on broomsticks.

In the game, players will compete in fast-paced Quidditch matches, either solo or in teams. It will feature various modes and allow for both casual and competitive play. Players will be able to experience the thrill of flying through the air, scoring goals and executing complex maneuvers and tactics. Of course, the main thing is capturing the excitement of Quidditch, which will provide a unique and immersive experience for fans of the wizarding world.

The Casting of Frank Stone (September 3)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

One game releasing this month that I’m very excited about has to be The Casting of Frank Stone. This game takes place in Cedar Hills, Oregon, during the summer of 1980, following four young filmmakers aiming to create a horror movie in an abandoned steel mill. Like other Supermassive Games titles, it features a branching storyline, environmental puzzles and quick time events (QTEs). Each decision players make shapes the story and could determine the fate of the group, much like Until Dawn and The Quarry.

The official synopsis for the story reads: "The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past. As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone's blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself."

Astro Bot (September 6)

Platforms: PS5

Embark on an exciting adventure across over 50 planets, filled with fun, danger, and surprises, as you ride your trusty Dual Speeder in Astro Bot. Along the way, you can use Astro’s new powers to battle quirky enemies and massive bosses while reuniting with iconic PlayStation heroes, like Nathan Drake and Aloy. Feel every hop, punch, and impact through the DualSense wireless controller as you explore diverse environments, from sandy beaches and lush jungles to scorching volcanoes, all in search of Astro’s lost crew. This is set to be a fun little adventure for those who need something relaxing and exciting to play.

NBA 2K25 (September 6)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

It’s time to leave your mark when NBA 2K25 comes out in September, and you can do this by racking up victories and hanging championship banners. Players are encouraged to take charge of the game with improved gameplay and show their skills on every court. You can also play through MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyLEAGUE, or just jump into Play Now with your favorite NBA and WNBA teams. But, most of all, customizing your experience with tons of options will help you explore a brand-new neighborhood that’s packed with chances to succeed.

NBA 2K25 brings thrilling rewards and items, with new content coming out every six weeks in seasons. By competing in MyTEAM and MyCAREER, you’ll gain XP, level up and unlock special rewards like MyTEAM cards, skill boosts and more.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (September 9)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, players control the superhuman might of a Space Marine, wielding powerful abilities and weapons to decimate relentless Tyranid swarms. The game offers both solo and multiplayer modes, with players taking over Titus, a lieutenant of the Ultramarines, as he battles alongside fellow Space Marines Chairon and Gadriel.

The game blends melee and ranged combat, requiring players to adapt their strategies against different enemies, from weaker Tyranid Gaunts to formidable Tyranid warriors. Titus's armor regenerates through execution attacks, while health must be restored via medkits. Players can also fight alongside AI-controlled Imperial Guard soldiers throughout the campaign.

EA Sports FC 25 (September 20)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

EA Sports FC 25 game represents the next evolution in EA Sports' football gaming franchise. This installment will feature several new gameplay elements and improvements designed to enhance the football experience for players.

One of the key innovations is the FC IQ system, which introduces advanced AI to make team tactics and player movements more authentic, reflecting real-world football strategies. The game also includes a brand-new mode called Rush, replacing the previous Volta mode. Rush is a 5v5 gameplay experience that introduces new elements like blue cards (which temporarily remove a player from the game) and first-touch competitions at kick-off.

For fans of the Ultimate Team mode, EA FC 25 introduces Evolution cards, which offer greater customization and storage for duplicate cards. The game also brings back women's football with expanded integration across modes, including the introduction of five women's leagues and the ability to manage both men's and women's teams within Career Mode.

The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom (September 26)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the beloved Zelda franchise goes on a new adventure filled with exploration and mystery. The game introduces a fresh narrative where Princess Zelda must step into the spotlight after Link vanishes into a strange rift, leaving Hyrule in chaos. This new rift phenomenon has led to the disappearance of many residents across the kingdom. To save Link and restore order, Zelda teams up with an enigmatic fairy named Tri and wields the powerful Tri Rod.

The Tri Rod's unique ability to create "echoes" from environmental objects opens up innovative puzzle-solving and combat strategies. Players can use these echoes to construct bridges, scale obstacles or even summon echoes of enemies to fight alongside them. The game features a diverse array of characters from across Hyrule, including Deku Scrubs, Gerudo, Gorons, and Zora, all contributing to a rich and immersive world.

