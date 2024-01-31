7 biggest new games launching in February 2024: PS5, Switch, Xbox and PC

The start of a new year is often a little slow in terms of new video game releases, but last month started strong and that momentum is carrying on into February 2024. The next few weeks will see the launch of new entries in loads of beloved franchises on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and PC.

The highlight of this month comes right at the very end in the form of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This second chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project will see us reunite with Cloud and the gang and promises to be substantially bigger than its predecessor. Speaking of remaking beloved Japanese games, Persona 3 Reload is a ground-up refresh of the third mainline entry in the dungeon-crawling series and launches this Friday (Feb. 2).

Those are just the tip of the iceberg with other notable releases including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Helldivers 2 and the long-in-development pirate sim Skull and Bones. So, without further introduction, let’s dive into all the biggest games launching in February.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Feb. 2)

(Image credit: WB Games)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

It’s been almost a decade since British developer Rocksteady Studios last released a game, but finally, the team behind the Batman Arkham franchise is ready to launch its latest project this month, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is almost here.

Set in the same universe as the Arkham games, you play as a member of the eponymous team of bad guys, who are forced to unite to save the world after the superpowered members of the Justice League are brainwashed by the villainous Brainiac. Pick from four playable characters, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark, and jump into an open-world Metropolis with loads of quests and activities to complete alongside the return of Riddler challenges that will test your brains as much as your brawns.

Designed to be played in co-op, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has courted controversy as a “live service” game, but it’s still set to offer the same cinematic storytelling and well-crafted characters that Rocksteady is known for. Don’t write this one off without giving it a chance, it could prove to be the surprise hit of the month.

Persona 3 Reload (Feb. 2)

(Image credit: Atlus/Sega)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Persona 3 is a legendary game that kickstarted the Persona franchise as we know it today. And while the original game is playable on current hardware thanks to a port of P3 Portable released last year, Persona 3 Reload looks set to be the definitive way to enjoy this landmark RPG.

Reload is a full-scale remake of the original game that retains the same gripping story and loveable cast of characters but brings the visuals up to a modern standard and adds some of the quality-of-life improvements brought to the table in the best-selling Persona 5 Royal. Plus, previous text-only dialogue sequences are now fully voiced, and new music has been recorded.

If you’ve not played a Persona game before, they’re part social-sim and part dungeon-crawler. During the day you live the life of an average student on the fictional Port Island, attending classes and hanging out with your friends, but at night you explore a strange tower full of dark shadows called Tartarus.

You’re guaranteed to get your money's worth with Persona 3 Reload, as Persona games are notoriously lengthy.

Helldivers 2 (Feb. 8)

(Image credit: Arrowhead)

Platforms: PC, PS5

The original Helldivers launched in 2015 for the PS4 and PC became a cult hit thanks to its solid top-down shooting gameplay and its chaos-first approach to multiplayer. After a long wait, Helldivers 2 is arriving this month and looks set to build on the first game’s clear potential by upping the production values considerably.

The biggest shift in this sequel is the switch from a top-down perspective to a third-person perspective. But the fundamentals haven’t changed. You still play a soldier in The Helldivers Corps that embarks on intergalactic missions that will see you square off against wave after wave of mutated creatures to protect the citizens of Earth.

Helldivers places a large emphasis on co-op play, with the fairly unique wrinkle that friendly fire is switched on by default. Toss a grenade a little too close to an ally, and you’ll blow them up instead of the enemy. This leads to hilarious moments where your squad becomes more of a hindrance than a help. Plus, the game further enhances the comedy with an irreverent tone and characters spouting off cheesy one-liners at every turn.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (Feb. 14)

(Image credit: Aspyr )

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Released between 1996 and 1998, the original Tomb Raider trilogy was a total game-changer that influenced the video game industry for years and made a household name out of Lara Croft.

This new remastered package aims to bring the first three Tomb Raider games to a whole new audience with a few modern elements sprinkled into the mix. However, it’s important to note; the trilogy has been remastered and not fully remade here. Expect visual improvements, particularly to character and animal models, but even with a new coat of paint these games still look their age.

Instead, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered offers the original play experience in the best possible way by sanding down some of the roughest edges but keeping the original soul intact. Plus, traditionalists can opt to disable some of the new features and even switch between the new visuals and the original graphics on the fly.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Feb. 16)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Another remake of a classic, Mario vs. Donkey Kong arrived on the Game Boy Advance back in 2004, and two decades later the puzzle platformer is being refreshed for release on the Nintendo Switch.

You play as the iconic mustachioed mascot pursuing the oversized ape through a toy factory to retrieve several stolen Mini-Mario figures (yes, the story is a little strange). You have access to all the plumber's traditional moves such as running, jumping and butt-stomping. Across an assortment of side-scrolling stages, you’ll have to navigate conveyor belts, spikey pits and colorful switches, and those are just a few of the contraptions that will get in your way.

The original Mario vs. Donkey spawned several sequels for the Nintendo DS and 3DS but it’s been dormant for almost a decade now. While this Switch remake isn’t a completely new game, it’s still great to see such a cult favorite franchise return.

Skull and Bones (Feb. 16)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

It’s pretty surreal to say that Skull and Bones is launching this month. Announced back at E3 2017, the game’s development woes have been well documented, but after years of waiting, and several rumored internal reboots, Ubisoft’s pirate game is finally ready to set sail.

Inspired by the popularity of the naval warfare gameplay in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Skull and Bones is an action game where you take control of a pirate ship and sail the seven seas in search of loot to pinch and rival galleons to sink. Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, Skull and Bones could be the ultimate high-seas experience.

You won’t have to sail the choppy waters alone, as there’s a full co-op mode allowing you to assemble your best crewmates and fight for treasure together. If you’re feeling particularly brave, you can venture into Disputed Waters and engage in epic ship-versus-ship combat.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Feb. 29)

(Image credit: Square-Enix)

Platforms: PS5

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is not just the biggest game of the month, but it’s almost guaranteed to be one of the most noteworthy launches of the whole year. The sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth breaks free of its predecessor’s Midgar setting and offers players a vast open world to explore alongside a cinematic story filled with beloved characters.

Rebirth will again see players take control of mercenary Cloud Strife as well as a party of loveable allies including Tifa Lockhart, Barret Wallace and Aerith Gainsborough. While the first chapter of the Final Fantasy Remake project was a mostly linear experience, developer Square Enix has confirmed that Rebith will offer a large map to travel across and a greater focus on compelling side content.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is also set to make some small, but impactful, tweaks to Remake’s well-received real-time battle system, and the pre-release trailers have teased some seriously epic boss battles. We’re already counting down the minutes until we have Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in our hands.

