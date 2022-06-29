We just used AI to predict what the iPhone 14 and Apple Car could look like

Apple is tipped to be releasing a ton of new products this fall and into 2023, from the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 to the rumored Apple AR/VR headset, if reports are to be believed. But, outside of renders and rumors, we don't have a clear idea of what those new products might look like.

That's where the power of artificial intelligence comes in. Using Craiyon (opens in new tab), formerly known as DALL-E, we entered the names of upcoming Apple devices to see what an AI might come up with.

When you enter a phrase or term into Craiyon, it searches Google for images that match those terms, and then creates several renderings, combining aspects of all the images it found. Let's see how it did.

iPhone 14

(Image credit: Craiyon)

Let's start with a relatively easy one. There are already a ton of rumors and leaks about the iPhone 14, as well as renders based on said rumors and leaks. The AI seems to think that at least some models will have three cameras, while other versions will have just two. Oh, and in every case, the notch is still there.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max should feature two cameras, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will likely have three. But while the notch is rumored to be sticking around for the regular iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro phones are tipped to get a punch hole plus a pill-shaped cutout.

Apple AirPods Max 2

(Image credit: Craiyon)

If Apple comes out with the Apple AirPods Max 2, the Craiyon AI seems to think they'll have the same shape as the originals — a sort of squircle-like earcup. However, it's unsure if the exterior will be smooth, or will be covered in a mesh-like fabric, akin to the HomePod. All appear to have the same padded headband, which we felt made the originals very comfortable to wear.

Apple Watch 8

(Image credit: Craiyon)

No real surprises here: The Apple Watch 8 could look pretty much like every earlier generation of Apple Watch, with a square face and a digital crown and button on the left side. The AI doesn't seem to think that the Apple Watch 8 will have a flatter design, as some rumors suggest. However, we like the multi-colored options for the digital crown.

Apple is also rumored to be working on a dedicated rugged Apple Watch 8 model for multi-sport athletes.

Apple Car

(Image credit: Craiyon)

Time to get a bit more speculative. While there have been persistent rumors of an Apple Car for years, nothing definitive has ever emerged regarding its design or performance. But what might a car from Apple look like? According to Craiyon, it could take any number of shapes; the top left image gives the Apple Car a real streamlined look, with a large Apple logo on the front of the hood. Other takes give the Apple Car a more bulbous aesthetic, like a Volkswagen Beetle crossed with something from Minority Report.

Apple Bluetooth speaker

(Image credit: Craiyon)

If Apple were to make a portable speaker, what would it look like? Craiyon seems to think it would borrow from the same design language as the HomePod, which makes sense. The renderings also appear to borrow from other popular Bluetooth speakers made by JBL and Sonos, but as they say, great artists steal.

Apple sneakers

(Image credit: Craiyon)

If Apple were ever to get into footwear, what would it look like? Craiyon seems to have taken a different meaning for "apple" in this case, opting for the fruit instead of the tech company. The result? Red and green kicks that have a casual appeal. These all look pretty good, in our opinion, and they'd probably sell out real fast, too.

But if Apple really got serious about sneakers, we bet they'd be more hi-tech than this, delivering stride information and other data to the Apple Watch as you run.