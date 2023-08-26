I tried Kim K’s latest glute workout — here’s what happened  

Kim Kardashian is famous for a lot of things, and her shapely glutes are one of them, so when Kim K shares a lower-body workout online, you know it’s going to be popular. I am a huge fan of a lower body and glute workout, albeit my glutes look about half the size of Kim K’s but we’re not all blessed with curves.

As a runner and a personal trainer, I train my legs about two to three times a week, with a heavy focus on my glutes, which help me to run faster and lift heavier weights. Naturally, I had to try out Kim K’s lower body and glute workout, which was posted on Instagram by her trainer Senada Greca. It’s a mixture of seven different movements, using free weights and machines at the gym. Read on to find out what happened.

What is the workout?

The workout states that a warm-up and foam rolling are advised before you get started. It then moves into:

1. Clamshells with thrusts

3 sets of 16 reps on each side

Lie on your left side, propping your body up on your elbow. Keep legs bent, stacked on top of one another. Lift your body up, keeping the lower half of your bottom leg on the ground. Feet should stay together as you lift the top knee, keeping your hips facing forward. Go for 16 clamshells, before lowering your body and swapping sides.

For this, Kim places a small weighted plate on her top leg.

2. Lateral goblet squats with resistance band

3 sets of 12 reps on each side

Place a long, loop resistance band around a secure pole or stationary, upright object (check out the best resistance bands for working out at home here). Step into the band, side onto your pole. Keep feet hip-width apart and maintain resistance in the band. With the foot that’s furthest away from the secured end of the band, step out, before squatting down, standing back up, and stepping back in. That's one rep. Hold a weight as you do this like Kim, to increase the resistance.

3. Belted squats

4 sets of 12 reps

For these, Kim has a specific machine, which in all honesty, I don’t think most people have access to. So, for ease, I’m going to suggest a banded squat. The concept is similar to the lateral goblet squats, except this time, you’re facing the secured end of the band. Place the loop of the band just above hip height, step back until you feel resistance, then squat down, bending the knees and pushing the hips back. Push back up through your heels to rise.

4. Seated abductions

4 sets of 12 reps

Kim uses a machine for these, which makes life easier. But if you don’t have a machine, again, place a small loop band around your thighs, sit down, and push your knees apart until you feel resistance in the band. Sit upright as you push your knees further apart, before bringing them back in. That’s one rep.

5. Sumo RDLs

4 sets of 12 reps

Stand with one of the best kettlebells in each hand (or other weight) and take a wide stance with your feet. Keeping your legs relatively straight, push your hips back and lower the weights down to the ground. Your back should stay flat throughout and your neck should stay in line with your spine. Then, push through your heels as you come back up to standing.

6. Hip thrusts

4 sets of 12 reps and 8 half reps as a finisher

Lie back on a bench with feet flat on the floor (or on a diagonal ramp as Kim has done), knees bent. Place a barbell over your hips and drive the hips upwards so your body is in a straight line with your thighs and your knees are at a right angle. Your shoulder blades should remain on the bench. Then, lower the hips back down. That’s one rep. To complete a half rep, simply lower the barbell back halfway before thrusting it up so your body is in that straight line again.

7. Banded monster walks

30 reps

With a heavy resistance band placed around your thighs, squat down ever so slightly, keep a flat back, and take a wide step out in front and slightly to the side. Follow suit with the other leg. Keep walking forward taking wide steps until you have completed 30 reps.

I tried Kim K’s latest glute workout — here’s what happened

You need a lot of equipment

Unless you’re lucky enough to be a member of an incredibly well-equipped gym, then you may have to make some tweaks to this workout. The belted squat machine for example is something I’ve never seen in a gym here in the UK.

I prefer a workout that uses minimal equipment, as I can’t stand doing to do the awkward waiting game as you linger next to a machine watching someone finish their last set. If you can, take note of my alternatives in the notes above.

Increase the weight to grow muscle

While a burn in the glutes is all well and good, on a couple of Kim’s exercises, I noticed the weight she was using was pretty light. I assume Kim can lift heavier, after all, she’s no stranger to a glute workout. If you want to grow muscle with light weights, in my opinion, you need to really exhaust the muscle with reps. So, I would recommend going a little heavier if you can (whilst maintaining good form of course).

I’m not overly keen on some of the form

From a PT perspective, I didn’t think Kim’s form was ideal on some of these exercises. The banded lateral squats for example, could do with having more depth to really get the most out of the exercise and the sumo RDLs need a much wider stance, but I do appreciate that some of the exercises may have been filmed toward the end of the workout when form can often take a nosedive.

I wasn’t alone in my thinking, one Instagram user commented on the video saying: “This is some of the worst form I have ever seen. I’m not sure why this is being publicly posted. Don’t copy this.” Eeek.

This workout burns

I did the Kim K’s glutes workout and used mid-range weights where possible. With correct form and full reps, I certainly felt it in my legs and glutes. The monster walk at the end really fired my glutes, however, definitely go a little lower in the squat when you do this to elicit a little more glute engagement!

I tried Kim K’s latest glute workout — here’s my verdict

If you want a workout that will attack your glutes from all angles, then this will certainly do that job. The mixture of movements kept things interesting and meant my glutes and legs really were given a decent session. It is a little tedious having to set up half the exercises, so it’s worth having a little browse for similar alternatives, but the exercises that Kim does are worth trying if you can. Again, I’d go heavier where possible and if you’re unsure about the form, ask a trainer at the gym or check a reputable source online.

Would I do it again? Probably not to be honest as I’d rather stick to barbell deadlifts and lunges when working my lower body. That said, I’ll definitely take inspiration from it; the monster walk is a move I’ll do again. Although maybe when my quads have come back to life…