Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500: Which are the best entry-level earbuds?

Sony WF-C700N $118 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $118 (opens in new tab) at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) $119.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The WF-C700 produce terrific sound and noise cancellation for the price. Call quality has been improved and changes to the design give these buds a clean, minimalist look that mirrors the over-ear WH-1000XM5. There are some popular features missing, but most of Sony’s top performers (3D audio, ANC) are accounted for. For Vibrant, detailed sound

Superb noise cancellation and call quality

Comes with most signature Sony features

Very attractive design

Optimal comfort and fit Against No aptX or LDAC support

Missing some nice-to-have features Sony WF-C500 $98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $98 (opens in new tab) at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) $98 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Backed by Sony’s signature bass profile and the Headphones Connect app, the WF-C500 stand out as an inexpensive, sonically-fulfilling alternative to the brand’s premium earbuds and rivals like the AirPods Pro. The charging case disappoints with only two additional charges, but each one gets you 10 hours of listening time. For Powerful bass

360 Reality Audio and DSEE support

Lengthy playback time

Works with Sony Headphones Connect app

Strong connectivity Against Lacks some features found on Sony's upmarket models

Charging case only holds two additional full charges

In this scenario, we have Sony’s two entry-level wireless earbuds up against each other: the WF-C700N and WF-C500.

The WF-C500 are considered some of the best cheap wireless earbuds and set the standard for sound quality for under $100, offering Sony bass performance and proprietary technologies like Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme and 360 Reality Audio. Meanwhile, the recently launched WF-C700N ranks as one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, and boasts the same sonic perks as the C500 while adding active noise cancellation (ANC) and a few other upgrades into the mix.

Which are considered the better true wireless value? Keep reading our Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500 face-off analysis to find out.

The Sony WF-C700N (left) and Sony WF-C500N (right) look subtly different in their charging case, but neither model supports wireless charging. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Sony WF-C700N Sony WF-C500 Price $129 / £99 / AU$199 $99 / £99 / AU$149 Wireless charging case No No Chip Not specified Not specified Battery life (rated) 7.5 hours (ANC on); 10 hours (ANC off); 15 hours (charging case with Spatial Audio); 24 hours (charging case with ANC on); 28 hours (charging case with ANC off) 10 hours; 20 hours (charging case) Water resistance (rated) IPX4 IPX4 Case size Not stated 1.2 x 1.1 x 0.9 inches (per bud); 3.15 x 1.38 x 1.22 inch (charging case) Case weight 0.16 ounces (per bud); 1.09 ounces (charging case) 0.2 ounces (per bud); 1.23 ounces (charging case) Special features 360 Reality Audio, adaptive ANC, adjustable EQ, Ambinet Sound mode, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, Google Fast Pair, reverse charging, Tidal optimization, voice assistantoice assistant 360 Reality Audio, adjustable EQ, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, Google Fast Pair, reverse charging, Tidal optimization, voice assistant

Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500: Price and availability

The WF-C500 are priced at $99 / £99 / AU$149, although they can often be found discounted; we’ve seen them go as low as $68 at Amazon. The WF-C700N are more costly at $119 / £99 / AU$199, and so far we've not found them on sale for less.

Both wireless earbuds are excellent options given their similar spec sheets, but the WF-C700N offer noise cancellation for the extra $20 and are the more enticing purchase.

You can purchase either model directly from the Sony website (opens in new tab) or at major online retailers like Amazon (opens in new tab), Best Buy, B&H, and Walmart.

The Sony WF-C700N are available in black, white, and violet color options, while the WF-C500 come in black only.

Winner: Sony WF-C700N

Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500: Design and fit

The WF-C500 has a speckled look, plain plastic coating, and a charging case with translucent cover. (Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Design-wise, very little distinguishes these two sets of buds. You’ll notice the WF-C700N by the speaker grille on the front of each bud, smoother plastic surface, and pill-shaped charging case with carbon-fiber-inspired exterior. The WF-C500 has a speckled look, plain plastic coating, and a charging case with translucent cover. Solid build quality and IPX4 water resistance apply to both models. Although the differences are subtle, I found the WF-C700N to be the more attractive design overall.

(Image credit: Sony )

As for comfort and fit, the WF-C700N feel more snug and stable in the ear, thanks to their sweat-absorbent tips and tiny oval design that rests gently on the ears. The WF-C500 are a decent wear, but they tend to slip out. In addition, their physical buttons cause discomfort to the ear when pressed.

Winner: Sony WF-C700N

Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500: Controls

The WF-C500's control scheme use the left bud for volume and the right bud for everything else. (Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Sony’s control scheme is easy to use and enables all major functions: playback, call management, voice assistance, volume, and listening mode activation. These can be activated through single-press, multi-press, and long-hold gestures. Unfortunately, Sony confined the WF-C500’s controls, reserving the left bud for volume only and the right bud for everything else. The buttons are tough to press as well.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The WF-C700N’s buttons give better tactile feedback. Digital assistance is also stronger with Sony’s new mic array demonstrating superior speech recognition. We just wish that Sony had added auto-pause/play and voice-activated features like Speak-to-chat on these models.

Winner: Sony WF-C700N

Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500: Sound quality

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

You can’t talk about the best Sony headphones and earbuds without discussing sound. Our audio editor called the WF-C500 the “best sub-$100 wireless earbuds I've heard,” describing their sound profile as “punchy” and producing “powerful lows and crisp highs, along with slightly under-emphasized mids that give them a sense of warmth.” The Sony Headphones Connect app allows for sound personalization via customizable EQ and multiple presets. Even well-regarded features like DSEE can be toggled to enhance the quality on compressed audio files. 360 Reality Audio is another plus, especially since the feature can be optimized for use with hi-res streaming platforms like Tidal.

As expected, the WF-C700N comes with a refined sound profile that handles complex bass-filled tracks with ease, but also treats mids and highs with the same respect as other premium Sony earbuds like the LinkBuds S and WF-1000XM4. Instruments and vocals are more pronounced, while the reverberation on orchestral recordings is impactful. These buds are compatible with the Headphones Connect app and provide the same sound customization. 360 Reality Audio and DSEE also perform better on these buds, making spatial-audio-engineered tracks more intimate and increasing clarity on lo-fi recordings, respectively.

The WF-C700N and WF-C500 support AAC and SBC, but not Sony’s audiophile-grade LDAC codec.

Winner: Sony WF-C700N

Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500: Special features and app

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We’ve already discussed the major features shared between these two models, which are all available in the companion app: 360 Reality Audio, DSEE, EQ, and Tidal optimization. What else is there? A music player and battery level indicators for each bud. Outside of the app there is just Bluetooth 5.2, which operates well on the WF-C700N and WF-C500 for lengthy, stable range, as well as one-tap Google Fast Pair.

However, Sony gave the WF-C700N adaptive ANC and transparent listening modes. These two features work exceptionally well. We tested ANC in multiple environments (e.g., apartment balconies, city parks, grocery stores) and found the noise neutralization very effective. Low- and mid-frequency sounds went unheard. Most blaring noises grabbed our attention, but never pulled us away from what was playing on our smartphone. Ambient Sound is the real star here, granting up to 20 levels of adjustable ambient listening to increase your awareness of surroundings. The feature is so strong that it can pick up conversations from across the street and sirens from about 4 blocks away.

Winner: Sony WF-C700N

Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500: Call quality

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The WF-C700N is one of Sony’s better calling headsets. Many of the voice and video calls we took were met with positive feedback. Some callers were even certain that we were using our smartphones instead of earbuds. Wind resistance impressed us the most as it prevented harsh sounds from ruining chats.

The WF-C500 is an acceptable calling headset when you’re in a pinch, but that’s about it. There’s too much muffling and stuttering present during calls.

Winner: Sony WF-C700N

Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500: Battery life

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Battery life isn’t all that different between these models, per charge that is. Each set of buds gets you up to 10 hours of listening time, though the WF-C700N drops to 7.5 hours when using ANC. These are accurate and highly sufficient playtimes compared to many of the best wireless earbuds.

The charging cases are a different story. While the WF-C700N’s case holds between 24 to 28 hours, the WF-C500’s case leaves you with a max of 20 hours, which is less than any AirPods model. Quick charging is equally fast: 10 minutes = 1 hour of playtime. Neither charging case supports wireless charging.

Winner: Sony WF-C700N

Sony WF-C700N vs. Sony WF-C500: Verdict

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Sony WF-C700N Sony WF-C500 Price and value (5) 5 4 Design (15) 13 12 Controls (15) 12 10 Sound quality (25) 22 20 Special features and apps (20) 16 14 Call quality (10) 8 7 Battery life (10) 9 8 Total score (100) 85 75

We give the victory to Sony’s latest creation. The WF-C700N are tremendous entry-level buds that can be acquired for a reasonable price. They sound better than most luxury wireless buds, highlighted by dynamic, well-balanced audio, and Sony’s suite of sound-enhancing technologies. Improvements in design and call quality are appreciated. Lastly, noise cancellation performs at an elite level.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The WF-C500 are still a great buy for budget-conscious consumers that want Sony sound for a cheaper price. If you can buy it on sale, even better. The bass-emphasized profile is handled well and doesn’t ruin the soundstage. It’s so convenient to have access to the Connect Headphones app and most of its features. And what’s not to love about the see-through charging case that draws comparisons to the old-school JVC Gumy wired earbuds packaging.

You can’t go wrong with either purchase, but the smart investment is the newer and more future-proof WF-C700N.