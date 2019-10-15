Pixel 4 vs iPhone 11 Pro: What Should You Buy?

The new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are all about photography, with triple-lens cameras that can capture stunning nighttime shots and better portraits. But Google wasn't going to let Apple win that easily. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are here with ultra-intelligent dual-lens arrays that (literally) shoot for the stars.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL also challenge Apple with new Motion Sense gestures, a Face Unlock system to rival Face ID and a faster Google Assistant. We plan to put the Pixel 4 through its paces to see how it stacks up to the iPhone 11 Pro. Here's how they compare right now.

Pixel 4 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Specs compared

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Starting Price $999, $1,099 $799, $899 Screen Size (Resolution) 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR (2436 x 1125), 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR (2688 x 1242) 5.7-inch (Full HD+), 6.3-inch (Quad HD+) OLED with 90Hz refresh rate CPU A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM Unknown (reportedly 4GB) 6GB Storage 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB microSD? No No Rear Cameras 12-MP wide (f/1.8), 12-MP ultra wide (f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.0) 12-MP wide-angle + 16-MP telephoto (4K video) Front Camera 12-MP (f/2.2) 8-MP (1080p video) Battery 3079 mAh, 3969 mAh 2800 mAh, 3700 mAh Colors Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange

Pixel 4 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Price and availability

The Pixel 4 ($799) and Pixel 4 XL ($899) undercut Apple on price and are available to preorder now and go on sale Oct. 24. The biggest change with this year's Pixel launch is the expansion of carrier availability. Now all the major U.S. carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint, will offer the Pixel 4, which will make it easier to upgrade in-store or online.

If you want more storage than the base 64GB, an upgraded 128GB version of both phones is available for $100 more.

The iPhone 11 Pro ($999) and 11 Pro Max ($1,099) are already on sale and are also available through all carriers. In addition to the 64GB base model, Apple is also offering 256GB and 512GB storage options, with each model adding an extra $150 to the final cost.

If finding the lowest price is your highest priority, Google wins.

Early winner: Pixel 4

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Pixel 4 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Design and display

The Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 Pro look more than slightly similar when viewed from the back. Google embraced the contentious square camera patch for the Pixel 4's dual-lens shooter, following the trend started by Apple with the iPhone 11 Pro. (Other dual- and triple-lens smartphone cameras are usually stacked on top of each other or side-by-side.)

There are a few other similarities. Both phones come in two sizes: 5.7 and 6.3-inches for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and a slightly larger 5.8 and 6.5 inches for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

But when you flip the devices over, the displays are completely different. Google ditched the notch for the Pixel 4, embracing a thicker top bezel to hide the radar chip that powers the phone's face recognition and Motion Sense. Apple stuck with the notch for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max.

The smaller Pixel 4's 5.7-inch screen is full-HD+, while the larger XL's OLED display is quad-HD+. Apple used its Super Retina XDR technology for both iPhone 11 Pro models. Google's phones can now adjust to a 90 Hz refresh rate depending on what you're looking at, which should make the browsing experience ultra-smooth.

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to design, Apple has the edge. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL come in three shades: a matte Clearly White, the glossier Just Black and a vibrant Oh So Orange. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come in four matte hues: Space Gray, Silver, Gold and a new Midnight Green.

The iPhone's design is a little more premium to our eye in our hands-on time, but stay tuned for a full comparison.

Early winner: iPhone 11 Pro

Pixel 4 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Performance

When it comes to performance, we're not expecting the Pixel 4 to blow the iPhone 11 Pro out of the water. In fact, vice versa — Google is using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, which is plenty fast, but nowhere near as powerful as Apple's A13 Bionic chip. The A13 consistently outperforms the Snapdragon 855 on every test.

Qualcomm is introducing a new Snapdragon chip this winter, which we expect will be included in every 2020 flagship starting with Samsung's Galaxy S11 in February, so the Pixel 4 may seem outdated just months after launch.

Early winner: iPhone 11 Pro

Pixel 4 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Cameras

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Photography is where the Pixel lineup shines, but Apple has made major strides to elevate the iPhone's camera hardware and software. Here's how the two phones stack up when it comes to camera specs.

The Pixel 4 has a dual-lens rear shooter with a telephoto (16-MP) and wide-angle (12-MP) lens. The iPhone 11 Pro has an additional ultra-wide-angle (12-MP) lens for capturing more detail. Both devices have single front-facing lenses.

But it's behind-the-scenes smarts that Google uses to make the Pixel's photos stand apart from the pack, and the Pixel 4 has plenty of new computational photography features baked in. There are new Dual Exposure controls for tweaking brightness and exposure, improved low-light and action shot processing, and a Live HDR+ view for previewing all of the software magic before you press the shutter. (With prior Pixels, you had no idea what the final image would look like.)

The telephoto lens adds a 2x optical zoom with support for Super Res Zoom, which looks like it will make zoomed-in photos as clear and stunning as if you had cropped them manually.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Pixel already had a great camera. But the iPhone 11 Pro's cameras are so much better than the iPhone XS that we're not sure Google can still hang onto its crown. Apple added a new Night Mode for low-light shots that rivals the Pixel 3's Night Sight. An upcoming software camera feature called Deep Fusion will stitch together nine shots to create the perfect photo.

We plan to pit the Pixel 4 against the iPhone 11 Pro in a photo shoot-out to see which one wins. For now, it's too soon to tell.

Early winner: Tie

Pixel 4 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Battery life

The Pixel 4 has a slightly smaller 2800 mAh battery pack than last year's Pixel 3, while the Pixel 4 XL has a slightly larger 3700 mAh battery than the Pixel 3 XL. But both batteries are smaller than the average Android flagship's, and the battery life on last year's Pixels already failed to impress.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max aren't the longest-lasting smartphones around, but their batteries outperform the iPhone XS and XS Max. We'll have to put the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL through the Tom's Guide Battery Test (continuous web-surfing over LTE) to officially declare a winner, but for now, the iPhone 11 Pro has the edge.

Early winner: iPhone 11 Pro

Pixel 4 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Special features

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel 4 is all about game-changing software experiences, many of which make use of the new radar chip next to the front-facing camera. That chip powers ultra-fast facial recognition for unlocking the phone, and support for hand gestures that control the Pixel without touching it. We've seen a similar feature from LG, which was more of a gimmick than a useful way to interact with a phone, but here's hoping Google's years of work on radar will transform the way we use the Pixel.

The company also baked in practical tools like a Recorder app for taking voice memos that can transcribe recordings on the fly. The app also makes those transcriptions searchable, and all of it happens right on the device for those concerned with privacy (i.e. all of us).

Google Assistant is still accessible by squeezing the Pixel's sides, but it's much faster in Pixel 4. Siri is seriously underbaked by comparison.

The iPhone 11 Pro's unique software features are, aside from photography, mostly by way of iOS 13. With Apple's latest version of iOS, you get Dark Mode and a revamped Photos app that makes searching for and categorizing images much simpler.

Early winner: Pixel 4

Pixel 4 vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Early winner

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will likely beat the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL when it comes to battery life and performance. And we also suspect that the displays on the latest iPhones will be brighter. Whether you prefer Google's hardware design to Apple's is a matter of preference.

The real battle between these flagship phones comes down to the cameras. Stay tuned for a photo face-off to see which is worth buying.