ChatGPT vs Google Bard: Everything we know so far

Chatbot AI have absolutely dominated the news cycle lately. Advancements from OpenAI’s ChatGPT , which is backed by Microsoft, have spurned accelerated announcements from Google, which has been working on its own Chatbot AI products behind the scenes.

Then in the course of one week, we saw both sides take the next step forward. First, Microsoft announced “the new Bing” powered by ChatGPT’s underlying technology — the GPT language model. Then Google responded the next day at a Paris event with Google Bard , an AI chatbot that uses a different language model called Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA).

But the question remains: which one should you use? Is one of these AI better at certain tasks than the other? Is one more accurate? Or are they essentially the same but one is branded Microsoft and the other is branded Google? So we took a look and compared them against each other to determine which one you should be using.

ChatGPT vs Google Bard: Price and availability

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are free models of both ChatGPT and Google Bard. ChatGPT is currently in a free research preview on OpenAI (opens in new tab)’s site, though there is now a paid subscription model called ChatGPT Plus where users can pay $20 for priority access and faster speeds. ChatGPT Plus is limited to those who OpenAI approves for access, so you’ll need to sign up for the waitlist to get access.

Conversely, Bard only has a free model at the moment, but you have to be a “trusted tester” to get access to the AI chatbot. Google did announce some AI-based features that it has added to products like Maps and Lens, but Bard itself is still hidden from the public. Google has stated that it expects public access to Bard to be announced in the “coming weeks.”

ChatGPT vs Google Bard: Integrations

(Image credit: Google)

Microsoft, OpenAI and Google all want their respective chatbots integrated into their respective ecosystems as fast as they can. ChatGPT has already been integrated into two Microsoft products — Bing and Teams.

Microsoft Teams Premium has been out for a bit now and offers automated meeting notes, AI-generated chapters to search through meeting records more easily, and more, all powered by the same GPT-3.5 language model used in ChatGPT. It costs $10 a month per user, though currently, businesses can get it for just $7 a month.

Microsoft also recently unveiled “ the new Bing ” which is a version of the Bing search engine powered by an updated version of GPT-3.5. We are unclear at this point if this is a rumored GPT-4 model or a slight upgrade, but Microsoft has said that it is an upgrade on the GPT-3.5 model powering ChatGPT. This new version of Bing allows users to interact with Bing like it would the ChatGPT chatbot rather than being forced to use the traditional search bar. This version of Bing is coming to Microsoft's Edge browser as well.

Google’s Bard AI chatbot will also be integrating into search, though in this case Google Search. Like Bing, it will allow users to search by querying the AI-powered chatbot rather than through the traditional search bar. Google has also rolled out AI-based tools into Lens and Maps, though these are not specifically integrations of Google Bard.

However, Google did announce that it will allow for third-party developers to use Bard, so it will be interesting to see what others come up with. OpenAI similarly allows certain companies access to GPT-powered features, though only Microsoft has access to the source code outside of OpenAI.

ChatGPT vs Google Bard: Features

(Image credit: Google)

The features of these two chatbots are, at their core, relatively similar. Both require you to input a question or request and if you do, it will return an answer. You can then continue with follow-up questions or new requests, and the chatbot will continue to hold a conversation with you.

Bard, and even the GPT-powered version of Bing, are largely expanded versions of the search engines they have been integrated into. They provide greater context to answers. For example, if you ask what the system requirements are for a game, it will tell you the requirements and what those requirements enable, rather than just providing a link for you to click through to for more information.

ChatGPT arguably has a wider range of use cases though. The AI chatbot, when used in its interface on OpenAI’s site, can generate text to write news articles, fiction poetry, product descriptions, blog posts and more. It can also handle certain coding languages, allowing it to even provide the code required to build a basic website. It isn’t impossible that Bard or Bing won’t be able to handle these types of requests, but at the moment we have not seen such features demonstrated.

ChatGPT vs Google Bard: How they cite sources

(Image credit: Future)

Plagiarism is a big point of contention when it comes to the use of chatbot AI like ChatGPT or Google Bard. The AI language models that power the chatbots need to be trained on existing knowledge sets in order to function, and that means feeding them tons of content created by third parties. This isn’t uncommon — humans similarly synthesize research of primary and secondary sources into original content — but when a human does this, it has to cite where it took the information from.

ChatGPT, however, does not inherently provide sources for the content it generates. It can provide sources if properly prompted, but it’s not a default setting. So you have to be incredibly careful when using the chatbot or risk stealing intellectual property unknowingly.

Bard also doesn’t inherently provide citations for its responses. In a demo , Google asked Bard to answer “what new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9-year-old about.” Bard provided an answer (an incorrect one, further investigation showed) but did not cite where that information came from. Likely, it was some website, but if your 9-year-old took that information and failed to cite it in a school report, they’d be in trouble.

Interestingly, Bing’s new GPT-powered chatbot does cite its sources . It utilizes footnotes to cite the websites where the information it pulled comes from, though you’ll need to click through for further details. While there are very real ethical concerns about this still essentially being intellectual property theft, as the sites it pulls from require traffic to make money and stay up on the internet. But at least Bing is not outright plagiarizing. That being said, you should still do your due diligence, as it is no guarantee that the chatbot managed to cite everything necessary.

ChatGPT vs Google Bard: Accuracy

(Image credit: Google)

Chatbot AI make mistakes. Regularly. It’s not all the time, but even in Google’s demo of Bard AI it incorrectly answered a question . Both Google and OpenAI admit — relatively openly — that ChatGPT and Bard can provide inaccurate or inappropriate information.

This largely comes down to how these chatbots work. They utilize language models — GPT-3.5 for ChatGPT and LaMDA for Bard — and these language models require vast amounts of information to function. In the cases of GPT and LaMDA, a lot of this information comes from the internet, and in GPT-3.5’s case only up till 2021, when Open AI stopped training the language model. Bing’s version of GPT is more up-to-date, as it pulls current information from the internet, similar to Bard AI.

There are issues that come with this training, namely that the information it pulls can be incorrect or biased and the chatbot is not inherently trained to know. The chatbots are only trained to provide outputs associated with inputs, they cannot determine whether or not that information is providing a correct answer or if the answer it is providing is absent of inherent biases.

Let’s go back to the example from Google’s demo: “what new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9-year-old about.” One of the responses was “JWST took the very first picture of a planet outside of our own solar system.” However, research through Google Search showed that, according to NASA, in 2004 the Very Large Telescope (VLT) took the first picture of a planet outside our solar system. While the JWST did, in fact, recently take its first photo of an exoplanet, that is still an incorrect answer.

Yes, ChatGPT is amazing and impressive. No, @OpenAI has not come close to addressing the problem of bias. Filters appear to be bypassed with simple tricks, and superficially masked. And what is lurking inside is egregious. @Abebab @samatw racism, sexism. pic.twitter.com/V4fw1fY9dYDecember 4, 2022 See more

Additionally, inherent bias is incredibly important, and often something that these machine learning-trained AI are oblivious to. An example of this is when UC Berkeley professor Steven Piantadosi asked ChatGPT to write a sequence of code that filtered out good scientists from bad scientists. The AI ended up filtering out the scientists based on their race and gender even though it had not been asked to do so specifically. While the AI itself isn’t racist or sexist inherently, because of the inherent biases in the data it learned, it picked up those same biases without knowing that it was doing so and produced biased outputs. So be careful and verify what ChatGPT is providing you.

ChatGPT vs Google Bard: Outlook

At the moment, these AI chatbots are still incredibly new. That means as impressive as they are, they still make mistakes, produce content that crosses ethical and potentially even legal lines and are still figuring out their best use cases. Still, the technology is incredibly impressive, and in the case of Bard or the GPT-powered version of Bing, could revolutionize how we search for information on the internet.

Unfortunately, you’re likely limited to the free version of ChatGPT on OpenAI’s platform if you want to test the novel technology. ChatGPT Plus and “the new Bing” are both currently waitlisted and Google Bard is still limited to “trusted testers.” This will likely change in the coming weeks and months, but for now, this still remains an unexplored frontier we are just beginning to experience.