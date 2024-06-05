This horror movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is returning to theaters — and it’s perfect timing before the sequel

It looks like 2024 is shaping up to be a banner year for us horror fans, with highly anticipated releases like “Alien: Romulus” and “A Quiet Place: Day One” hitting theaters this summer. Adding to this thrilling line-up is “MaXXXine,” a mystery horror sequel to “X” that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

As horror enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this movie, there's no better time to revisit the critically acclaimed movie "X." With an impressive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "X," which premiered in 2022, is returning to theaters. This gripping tale, directed by Ti West, captivated audiences with its chilling narrative and suspenseful atmosphere. Now, fans have the perfect opportunity to experience the terror anew before diving into the next chapter of this thrilling saga.

Back to where it all began ❌ Ti West's deadly slasher X returns to theaters with a special sneak peek of MAXXXINE for a one-night-only nationwide fan event on June 18. Get tickets → https://t.co/3J63Zy9Olc pic.twitter.com/8AjpCGEZ2AJune 4, 2024

What is ‘X’ about?

Set in a remote farmhouse, “X” follows a group of filmmakers who embark on a risky venture to create an adult movie in rural Texas. The farmhouse is owned by an elderly couple named Pearl (Mia Goth in makeup) and Howard (Stephen Ure), but they’re not as fragile and innocent as they might appear. As the group films their movie, plans start to go sideways as they find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.

With its atmospheric setting and brilliant suspense, "X" plunges viewers into a world of visceral horror and psychological torment. Director Ti West did an excellent job at making audiences feel pure terror, and the cast provided both comedic relief and tension in the perfect amounts. The main characters include Maxine (Mia Goth), Lorraine (Jenna Ortega), Bobby-Lynne (Brittany Snow), Wayne (Martin Henderson), Jackson (Kid Cudi), and RJ (Owen Campbell).

What’s great about the movie “X” is that it’s part of a trilogy. The prequel movie “Pearl” was released in the same year (2022), and it focuses on the old woman Pearl during her youthful years (played again by Mia Goth). Teetering on the edge of madness, she desperately chases stardom as a means to escape the monotony, isolation, and loveless existence of life on her parents' farm.

The upcoming movie “MaXXXine” is the third movie in the trilogy and serves as a sequel to “X. It follows the character Maxine as she continues her journey in the world of adult filmmaking. However, a mysterious killer threatens to ruin her plans as they leave a trail of blood in Los Angeles. It’s worth seeing “X” in theaters this month before the sequel comes out on July 5.

‘X’ is a horror movie that won over critics and viewers

Critics and viewers clearly loved this horror movie when it was released in 2022, and it’s still getting positive reviews two years later. “X” currently has a very high score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Geordie Gray from The Australian said: “The characters are fleshed-out and kooky — you’ll mourn when they meet their inevitable slaughter. And for a slasher, the acting is remarkably good: Jenna Ortega and Mia Goth in particular are scene-stealers.”

The Age’s Jake Wilson also shares a similar opinion about the characters: “West’s trademark slow build-up gives us every chance to imagine our own version of the mayhem on the way... To hold our attention in the meantime, he has another trick up his sleeve: making his characters sufficiently interesting and likable.”

Being a slasher movie, “X” knows how to do gore right, especially when it’s relevant to the plot. David Fear from Rolling Stone agreed with this by saying: “Bloody. Brutal. Grungier than a big-city back alley and more guts-strewn than a slaughterhouse. This is how you like your slasher-flick horror, and trust us when we say Ti West has your back.”

Not every critic is going to enjoy a movie like this though. Chicago Reader’s Dmitry Samarov stated that “West just wants to punish everyone involved in gory ways played for laughs.”

When can you watch ‘X’ in theaters?

“X” will return to select American theaters on June 18 as a nationwide fan event. This means you only have one night to watch the hit horror movie on the big screen, whether that’s for the first time or as a re-watch. You can visit the Fandango website to see which theaters are showing this movie near you.

Not only do you get to see “X” in action again, but you also get a sneak peek of the upcoming “MaXXXine”. This will be an exclusive post-credit sneak peek at the horror slasher, so it’s definitely worth going if you’re a fan of the trilogy or just want to have a bloody good time.

I would highly recommend Ti West’s horror trilogy just because of how intense and fun they are. Every movie brings something new to the table, and you’ll be left wondering what the hell you just experienced (in the best way).

Don’t miss out on seeing “X” in theaters before West’s third release in July. If you want to get caught up then it’s worth streaming the prequel movie “Pearl” on Prime Video too.