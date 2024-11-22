Sling TV price hike if official — here's how much more you'll pay

It would be nice if we could make it through a month without another one of the best streaming services increasing its price. The latest is Sling TV, which has announced a $6 monthly price increase. This comes after the company increased the price by $5 in March 2023, so at least we got to go more than a year without paying more for Sling.

Here's how much Sling will set you back after the price goes up:

New Sling Pricing

Sling Blue: $46 (up from $40)

$46 (up from $40) Sling Orange: $46 (up from $40)

$46 (up from $40) Sling Orange and Blue: $61 (up from $55)

Each of the three plans offers different sets of channels, with the combo plan offering all of the services available channels. You get 35 channels with the Orange subscription, 43 for Blue and 68 for the Orange and Blue combo plan.

Comparing the price of Sling's combo plan with the competition, it's still cheaper. For example, YouTube TV charges $73 for its live TV offering, though it comes with more channels, with the current offering being over 100. Hulu's Live TV offering starts at $83 if you want Hulu with ads, but it offers over 90 channels.

When you look at the price, Sling TV is still a pretty reasonable deal compared to the other options on the market, as long as it offers the channels you want to watch on one of the plans.

Sling wrote about the price increase on its website and offered some justification for the hike.

"These increases are industry-wide -- other leading streaming providers have had increases throughout 2024," the company said. "Despite this, Sling continues to be the most affordable option with offerings more than twenty dollars less per month versus other providers."

