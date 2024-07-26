New photos from 'Emily in Paris' season 4 just dropped

"Emily in Paris" fans got their long-awaited first look at the soon-to-come season 4 of the hit Netflix dramedy, with the official trailer for part one debuting earlier this week. As with other Netflix shows like "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things" and "You," the fourth season of "Emily in Paris" will be split into two parts: the first five episodes will premiere on the streamer on Thursday, August 15, with the final five installments to follow on Thursday, September 12.

And now fans of the France-set series can get even more early looks at the upcoming episodes with a batch of newly dropped stills from season 4. The upcoming season will pick up after "the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding," according to Netflix's official synopsis. "Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed."

And, as you can see from the photos, both Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) are accounted for in the new season, with Alfie seemingly getting tended to by Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) while at the boxing rink in one photo and Gabriel fittingly costumed for a masquerade party in another. (And get an eyeful of that incredible striped dress Emily is seemingly wearing to the same masked fête!)

Image 1 of 12 Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 401 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix) Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 401 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Netflix) Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 403 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix ) Lily Collins as Emily, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in episode 405 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Netflix) Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille in episode 402 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix) Lily Collins as Emily in episode 403 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in Emily in Paris) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 401 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Netflix) Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in Emily in Paris (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/ Netflix) Camille Razat as Camille in episode 402 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Netflix) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in episode 403 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix) Jin Xuan Mao as Etienne, Ashley Park as Mindy, Kevin Dias as Benoit in episode 401 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Netflix) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 405 of Emily in Paris (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix)

According to the synopsis, fans will continue to see Emily and Gabriel's undeniable "chemistry" in the upcoming season "as they work together towards a Michelin star." However, "two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of," no doubt one of which includes that Camille (Camille Razat) has been romantically seeing a woman behind Gabriel's back.

And speaking of romance, "Emily in Paris" viewers finally get their first official look at Marcello, Emily's new Italian suitor played by Eugenio Franceschini. Per the photos, it looks like Emily meets up with the hunky European at a polo match, which should surely add even more drama to the character's ongoing love triangle with Gabriel and Alfie.

The recently released photos also show the return of original cast members like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie and Ashley Park as Mindy, both looking unsurprisingly chic. "At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups," reads the season 4 synopsis. As for Emily's best friend, the upcoming season will see her and her band "prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty."



Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of the fourth season, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and on-set photos. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily, Gabriel, Alfie, Mindy and the rest of the Paris crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons with a Netflix subscription.

