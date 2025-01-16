Is this 'Karate Kid' alum joining 'Cobra Kai' season 6 for its final installment?

You can't have "Cobra Kai" without "The Karate Kid" — of course, the Netflix drama is a spinoff of that fan-favorite film franchise, centered on the decades-long rivalry between original "Karate Kid" characters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and their struggles leading their own dojos.

And the show is known for bringing in other famous faces from the films, from O.G. bad guys like John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to fellow Miyagi-Do sensei Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto).

But will "Cobra Kai" viewers be seeing another memorable member of the larger "Karate Kid" family join in the dojo fun when the show returns for the third and final installment of "Cobra Kai" season 6? (Mark your calendars: The last five episodes will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 13!)

That's certainly what fans were no doubt asking themselves when MegaCon organizers announced which members of the "Cobra Kai" crew would be attending the big Orlando-based fan event. Some names weren't shocking, like Zabka, Kove, Okumoto and fellow main cast members including Mary Mouser (aka Samantha LaRusso) and Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene). But those folks will surprisingly also be joined by a "Karate Kid" veteran: Elisabeth Shue.

Shue portrayed Ali Mills, the high school love interest of both Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in the 1984 "The Karate Kid" film. The Oscar-nominated actress reprised her role in the third season of "Cobra Kai," which saw grown-up Ali as a soon-to-be-divorced pediatric surgeon living in Denver. While in Los Angeles for the holidays, Ali reconnected with both of her old flings. Does that MegaCon appearance — which will happen between Feb. 6 and Feb. 9 in Orlando, Florida — mean that we'll be seeing more Ali Mills in the final episodes of "Cobra Kai"?

So far, there's been no official confirmation that Ali Mills will be one of the "Cobra Kai" characters we'll be spending time with in season 6 part 3. However, Shue has previously discussed returning to the Netflix series — she jokingly told Entertainment Weekly in 2022: "Well, we already have a plan. It's going to be season 9. Ali is going to come back to the Valley and start her own dojo, and it's going to be a three-way fight for the soul of the Valley."

We'll see if Elisabeth Shue's Ali Mills does end up mingling with the Miyagi-Do crew and the rest of our high-kicking competitors when part three of "Cobra Kai" season 6 hits Netflix on Feb. 13. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the next installment of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, casting intel, character descriptions and showrunner insights. In the meantime, you can revisit the first five seasons of the martial arts comedy-drama, as well as the past 10 episodes of season 6, right now with a Netflix subscription.