Emmys 2024: All the winners and where to stream them in Australia right now

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards just wrapped up this morning, with a slew of awards, cast reunions and dad jokes made by co-hosts and father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy.

For a year that had not one, but two Emmy Awards ceremonies, it's safe to say that there weren't too many surprises. FX's The Bear wiped the floor clean with wins across several categories, including directing for a comedy series and the lead actor gong for Jeremy Allen White. Meanwhile, Netflix's not-so-cute Baby Reindeer took out top spots in writing for a limited series and best supporting actress for Jessica Gunning.

While the live-streamed event may be over, we've rounded up the award-winning shows and where to stream them in Australia, so you can catch up if you've missed out. If you want to catch up on the ceremony itself, you can watch the full replay on Binge or Foxtel Now.

The Bear

FX's The Bear | Season 2 | Now streaming - YouTube Watch On

In The Bear, we follow along as Michelin-star chef Carmen "Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) returns home to run his family’s sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland (The Beef for short), that he inherits after his brother Michael passes away. He takes on a new sous chef (Ayo Edebiri) as the crew works on reigniting the restaurant’s spark.

The series has received a massive 36 nominations and scored 21 awards over the past two Emmy ceremonies.

Stream The Bear on Disney Plus.

Hacks

Hacks Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Hacks explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast aspiring to be a writer.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series has received 48 nominations and won 2 awards, including lead actress in a comedy series for Jean Smart this year.

Stream Hacks on Stan.

The Crown

The Crown: Season 6 | Part 1 Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation recounts the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. Notably, the latest seasons of The Crown feature younger royals, including the People's Princess, Diana played by Elizabeth Debicki. Debicki received the award for supporting actress in a limited series thanks to her portrayal of Diana in seasons 5 and 6 of the series.

Stream The Crown on Netflix.

Shogūn

ShÅgun - Official Trailer | Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai | FX - YouTube Watch On

Set in 1600s Japan, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) faces dire consequences when his alliance turns against him — a situation that becomes even more complicated when a mysterious European ship washes ashore in a small fishing village.

Shogun picked up several awards during the ceremony, including outstanding drama series and top mentions for lead actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Stream Shōgun on Disney Plus.

Slow Horses

This funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces. The show received the award for writing for a drama series by writer Will Smith.

Stream Slow Horses on Apple TV Plus.

Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Baby Reindeer's story centres around struggling comedian Donny Dunn's (Richard Gadd) strange and complicated relationship with Martha (Jessica Gunning), whose initially friendly demeanour slowly unravels as she starts to stalk Donny relentlessly.

The controversial show has received 11 nominations and claimed 6 wins during the ceremony, including writing for a limited series and best supporting actress for Jessica Gunning.

Stream Baby Reindeer on Netflix.

Morning Wars

THE MORNING SHOW Trailer (2019) Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Drama Comedy Apple TV+ Series - YouTube Watch On

The Morning Show, otherwise known as Morning Wars here in Australia, follows behind the curtain of a popular US morning television show after it is rocked by a #MeToo scandal. Told through the lens of two complicated women (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon) working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. The show has received 27 nominations over its run, taking home 3 awards in this year's ceremony.

Stream Morning Wars on Apple TV Plus.