Criterion Channel launches 24/7 livestream — a binge-watching dream come true

One of the best-kept secrets in streaming is The Criterion Channel, a subscription-based streaming service focused on award-winning, critically acclaimed films and documentaries. The series boasts collections from some of the most iconic filmmakers of all time, including Alfred Hitchcock, Martin Scorsese, Billy Wilder, Richard Linklater and more.

In addition to the films themselves, the Criterion Channel is unique as it also offers a variety of special features, including exclusive audio commentaries by filmmakers and exclusive behind-the-scenes featurettes, making it a must for dedicated cinema fans who want to dive deep into their favorite films.

The service boasts over 2,000 movies for subscribers to stream, with many not available on any other streaming service, making it a great value for serious movie buffs. However, with so many choices, deciding what to watch can be a little overwhelming. Fortunately, The Criterion Channel has launched a new 24/7 livestream to help indecisive streamers quickly find something to watch.

Criterion 24/7 livestream now available at The Criterion Channel

How to access Criterion 24/7 on The Criterion Channel

The Criterion Channel launched the new Criterion 24/7 live-streaming option this week in celebration of the streamer's fifth anniversary. This new offering mimics an old-school broadcast TV experience, letting subscribers pop on the channel and tune in to whatever happens to be on at the moment, with no commercials.

No schedule is posted online for the live-streaming option, which means that streamers can truly enjoy a drop-in experience that allows them to try something new and potentially unexpected.

If you want to check out this service (and the Criterion 24/7 livestream) for yourself, The Criterion Channel currently offers a 7-day free trial for new accounts. Subscriptions for the ad-free service are $10.99 for a monthly plan or a discounted rate of $99.99 for 12 months of uninterrupted movie-watching.

