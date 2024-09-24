5 best shows like 'Snowpiercer' to watch now that it's ended

Looking for more shows like "Snowpiercer"? I don't blame you. The show just finished its final season after taking over two years off. The series finale aired just this past Monday so it's no surprise that some of you still need your dystopian sci-fi thriller fix.

Lucky for you, we here at Tom's Guide have you covered. I'm something of a dystopian sci-fi thriller fan myself, so I didn't have to reach too far back into my memory to find a selection of shows with similar themes to this AMC series. Some are more science fiction, some are more thriller, but all of them will fill the void left by "Snowpiercer." So without further ado, here are the five best shows like "Snowpiercer" to watch now that it's over.

'Foundation' (Apple TV Plus)

Foundation â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Based on Isaac Asimov's influential "Foundation" series of stories, this Apple TV Plus adaptation does a great job with some difficult-to-adapt source material. It stars Lee Pace as Brother Day, one of three genetic clones that rule as Emperor over a galactic empire long descended from Earth. Brother Day's power is thrown into question when the famed mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) develops the field of psychohistory, an algorithmic science that can predict the future with unerring accuracy.

To deal with the threat of Seldon immediately, Day allows Seldon and a group of followers to create the Foundation on Terminus, a remote world on the edge of the Empire. That decision could ultimately save humanity — but at the cost of Day's reign. More pre-apocalyptic than post-apocalyptic, fans of "Snowpiercer" will appreciate "Foundation" and its plot of overthrowing a tyrannical ruler, and find a connection between Sean Bean's performance in the former with Lee Pace's larger-than-life performance in the latter.

Watch seasons 1-2 on Apple TV Plus

'From' (Prime Video/MGM Plus)

From Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

"From" takes place in a fictional town with a sinister problem — you cannot escape it. Everyone in the town arrived after making a detour that left them stuck, unable to leave the town no matter how many times they drove around it in circles.

While, eventually, the people of "Snowpiercer" do get to leave the train, there's some connective tissue between the shows in terms of being stuck in a place you'd rather not be. Both shows are also led by leading men playing characters that were once authority figures and must reluctantly take on the role of lawman to keep everyone alive.

Watch seasons 1-2 on Prime Video or watch the entire series so far on MGM Plus

'Devs' (Hulu)

Devs (Hulu) Trailer HD - Nick Offerman, Sonoya Mizuno series - YouTube Watch On

In "Snowpiercer," Sean Bean takes on the role of Mr. Joseph Wilford. Mr. Wilford is an eccentric billionaire who created the train that is supposedly humanity's last great hope and is worshiped by many until things go off the rails.

In "Devs," we get a similar, larger-than-life billionaire in the form of Forest (Nick Offerman), CEO of the Northern California tech company Amaya. While from the outside things at Amaya may seem normal, those who work there know of a secretive team called Devs, whose work is entirely unknown to everyone outside of its team members. When software engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) is brought onto the team following the mysterious death of one of the Devs team — her boyfriend Sergei Pavlov — she learns why Forest and the team have kept Devs a secret.

Watch the limited series on Hulu

'Station Eleven' (Max)

Station Eleven Limited Series Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

For those who enjoy the post-apocalyptic setting of "Snowpiercer," then this Max show is a must-watch. "Station Eleven" is set in a near-future version of the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada, twenty years after a flu-like pandemic tore through the world, sending it into a post-apocalyptic dystopia.

The show takes place along three plotlines — one in the past when the pandemic hit, one in the future (present-day for the show's characters) and one that spans from the pandemic's arrival to the present-day 20 years later, connecting all the disparate storylines. The story is incredible, as is the show as a while, but the performances of Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten Raymonde and Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary are the reason this show is a must-watch.

Watch the limited series on Max

'Silo' (Apple TV Plus)

Silo â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Silo," which is currently in production on season 2, is based on the "Wool" trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey. Like "Snowpiercer," this show is set in a post-apocalyptic world where going outside feels impossible ... or so it seems.

But instead of a giant train rocketing around the globe, the people of "Silo" live in a colossal 144-story underground structure, and like in "Snowpiercer," the inhabitants are ruled by an iron fist. Questioning the established order, means instant death, as those who do are forced to leave the Silo to face an agonizing, slow death in the above-ground wasteland, which is broadcast for all to see. If you loved "Snowpiercer," this show should be easy to get addicted to next.

Watch the entire first season on Apple TV Plus