5 best shows about witches to stream now on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more

Witches have long captivated audiences with their mystical powers, interesting histories and the appeal of the supernatural. From classic tales of spellcasting and broomstick rides to modern retellings that blend magic with contemporary issues, television has provided many witch-themed shows that can draw you in.

Whether you’re interested in dark dramas, enchanting adventures, or light-hearted comedies, the world of witches on TV offers something for everyone. We delve into the top shows about witches that you can watch right now on the best streaming services , exploring their unique charms and the spellbinding stories that make them must-see TV.

‘The Order’

"The Order" is a supernatural drama series that follows Jack Morton (Jake Manley), a college student who joins a secret society called the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose to avenge his mother's death. As he delves deeper into the society, Jack finds himself entangled in a hidden world of magic, dark arts, and werewolves (so more than just witches, which is a bonus).

If you like a series that combines elements of horror, mystery, and fantasy, then you’ll enjoy this one. It aims to portray Jack's struggle to navigate and control the dangerous powers he uncovers.

Watch on Netflix

‘A Discovery of Witches’

Based on Deborah Harkness's "All Souls" trilogy, "A Discovery of Witches” focuses on Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a historian and reluctant witch, who discovers a bewitched manuscript in the Bodleian Library. This discovery thrusts her into a world of magic, demons, and vampires. Diana forms an alliance with Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), a vampire and geneticist, despite the long-standing enmity between witches and vampires. Together, they navigate a dangerous mystery linked to the manuscript and uncover secrets about their own families and powers. If you’re into a bit of romance too then you’ll be interested to know Diana and Matthew have an evolving relationship.

Watch on AMC Plus

‘WandaVision’

For any Marvel fan, you might already know about “WandaVision”, but it’s still worth checking out again. Those who aren’t familiar with the character can still enjoy the series without having to watch previous shows or movies in the Marvel universe. "WandaVision" follows the characters Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they navigate suburban life in the town of Westview. Each episode pays homage to different eras of American sitcoms, starting from the 1950s and progressing through the decades.

The story begins with Wanda and Vision living an idealized suburban life, but it quickly becomes clear that all is not as it seems. Be warned that it’s not a happy show considering it explores themes of grief and loss, as Wanda creates an alternate reality to cope with the death of Vision.

Watch on Disney Plus

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is a supernatural horror series based on the Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman. Set in the fictional town of Greendale, the series follows Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) as she grapples with the complexities of her identity. On her sixteenth birthday, she must choose between embracing her witch heritage and signing her soul over to the Dark Lord, or maintaining her ties to the mortal world.

As Sabrina navigates this decision, she faces numerous challenges, including conflicts with her family, friendships, and romantic relationships. Along the way, she discovers dark secrets about her lineage and uncovers sinister plots that threaten both the mortal and supernatural realms. It does an excellent job at blending fantasy and drama to create a compelling narrative, but it also manages to pull off every twist and turn in the supernatural universe.

Watch on Netflix

‘Witches of East End’

To give you some nostalgia, we have the series "Witches of East End" that aired from 2013 to 2014. Although it was canceled due to low viewership, the two seasons are still worth a watch if you like witches. The story follows the lives of the Beauchamp family, who are actually witches living in the secluded town of East End. The matriarch of the family, Joanna Beauchamp (Julia Ormond), has been cursed with immortality and is tasked with protecting her daughters, Ingrid (Rachel Boston) and Freya (Jenna Dewan), from the dangers of their magical heritage. As the series unfolds, the sisters discover their own magical abilities and learn to harness their powers while uncovering secrets about their family's past.

Watch on Hulu