7 best shows about fictional bands

Everyone loves a good jam session. And if you are in the mood to get into the groove and get down with some seriously funky fictional bands, there are plenty of music shows that fit the bill. From the girl-powered "Girls5eva" to the interpersonal drama of "Daisy Jones and the Six," here are some of the best shows about fictional bands now streaming.

‘Girls5Eva’

"Girls5Eva" is a lighthearted comedy that follows an all-girl group from the 1990s (in the mold of Spice Girls or Dream) that gets a chance at a second shot at fame when a rapper samples their best-known hit. The ladies then have to navigate the challenges of reuniting, balancing their personal lives, and dealing with the music industry two decades after their peak.

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as the four principal members of the girl group, this show has plenty of fun tunes, and some surprisingly heartfelt moments as well.

Though this series started on Peacock it has taken on a new life at Netflix, where all three seasons are currently streaming.

Watch on Netflix

‘We Are Lady Parts’

Possibly the best show you're not watching, "We Are Lady Parts" follows a London-based all-female Muslim punk rock band named Lady Parts as they navigate life, love, and friendship, all while trying to find their next gig.

The first season was a massive hit and scored a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second season, which is currently airing, also has critics buzzing thanks to its complex characterizations, compelling storyline, and representation.

The series includes several original songs penned by series creator Nida Manzoor and her siblings, as well as high-energy covers of classic rock tunes like "Toxicity" and "We are the Champions"

Watch on Peacock

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

Loosely inspired by real-life band Fleetwood Mac, the 10-episode miniseries "Daisy Jones and the Six" follows titular Daisy Jones, a charismatic and enigmatic lead singer, and her relationship with Billy Dunne, who fronts the band "The Six."

However, this very spark also fuels their fiery dynamic, ultimately leading to a shocking break-up at the peak of their success, leaving fans reeling after a final, unforgettable concert.

But "Daisy Jones and the Six" doesn't end on a sour note. Through a clever use of flash-forwards, the series offers a glimpse of reconciliation. Years later, the band reunites, allowing them to confront their past and find closure in an emotionally charged encounter.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Flight of the Conchords’

Flight of the Conchords may be a real band with members Jemaine Clement and Bret Mckenzie. but "Flight of the Conchords" follows the exploits of the fictional band of the same name, with fictional members Jemaine Clement and Bret Mckenzie.

Sound confusing? Maybe. But if offbeat, meta-humor is your thing, and you love a good comedy jam, this show might be right up your alley.

The show also features some standout performances from some before-they-were-famous faces including Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi from sister Max series "Our Flag Means Death" and plenty of cameos from familiar faces, including Kristen Wiig, Sutton Foster, Patton Oswalt, Kristen Schaal, and more.

Watch on Max

‘The Partridge Family’

Even if you've never watched one episode of "The Partridge Family" chances are good you know its iconic theme song, "Come on Get Happy." This iconic 1970s sitcom follows the five Partridge siblings and their mom Shirley as they form a family band and tour the U.S. in a groovy, painted bus.

The show revolves around the family's interpersonal experiences and the challenges of cultivating a music career. Each episode follows the family to a new city, where they often debut a new song.

Aside from the theme song, notable tracks from this series include "I Think I Love You," "Summer Days" and "I'll Meet You Halfway."

Watch on Tubi

‘Nashville’

Nashville is a show that blends the addictive qualities of a soap opera with a nuanced exploration of the music industry. It follows the lives of country music singers in Nashville, Tennessee, and the drama that unfolds as they navigate their careers, relationships, and dreams.

The series stars Connie Britton as Rayna Jaymes, and her difficult relationship with the rising young star, Juliette Barnes, played by Hayden Panettiere. The pair start as bitter rivals, but "Nashville" features more than just a generational conflict story, as it delves into the complexities of the music industry, showcasing the challenges both established and up-and-coming artists face.

The show's creators consulted with real-life music industry professionals to ensure authenticity, and many of the main characters' struggles mirror those of Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton. This results in a portrayal that captures the highs and lows of a musical career, from the exhilaration of performing to the harsh realities of fame.

Watch on Hulu

‘Jem’

"Jem" is a totally outrageous '80s cartoon that helped define girl power and pop-rock music for a generation. The series follows Jerrica Benton, who is the young and responsible owner of Starlight Music, a record company. However, Benton has a secret identity as Jem, the leader of the glamorous rock band Jem and the Holograms.

Though popular, Jem and the Holograms face stiff competition from rival group The Misfits, who try to sabotage Jem and the Holograms' success through elaborate schemes and underhanded tactics.

Each episode of the series features a music video and a song. Though the most iconic track from the series is probably the "Totally Outrageous" title theme, other popular songs from the show include "She's Got the Power," "Intrigue," and "Clumsy Love"

Watch on Tubi