5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Feb. 24-March 2)

This endless February is finally almost over and this last week brings us more new shows premiering on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week's TV schedule includes the Oscars on Sunday, which will crown a new Best Picture winner. It's a tight race, so the ceremony will be filled with intrigue. As far as series debuts, Netflix has Kate Hudson's sports comedy "Running Point," while Prime Video unveils the Biblical drama "House of David." And our favorite Canadian hockey player "Shoresy" is back for season 4. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest’ (HBO)

Building on the legacy of the groundbreaking 1987 documentary, this powerful new installment picks up where the original left off — tracing the fight for racial justice from the late 1970s through 2015. With gripping archival footage, firsthand accounts, and a fresh cinematic approach, the series shines a light on the people and communities who have carried the movement forward, challenging inequality and reshaping America.

►Episode 1 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘Shoresy’ season 4 (Hulu)

Shoresy Season 4 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Season 4 of the Canadian comedy takes the legendary trash talker off the ice and into uncharted territory — life without hockey. While the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs dive into a chaotic summer, Shoresy (Jared Keeso) struggles to find fulfillment, juggling job offers as a TV analyst and coach while still trying to lock down that date with Laura Mohr (Camille Sullivan). With no skates, no games and no clear path forward, can Shoresy survive the off-season?

►All 6 episodes premiere Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘House of David’ (Prime Video)

House of David - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This Biblical drama is an epic, high-stakes saga of power, prophecy, and betrayal. When King Saul’s (Ali Suliman) pride leads to his downfall, a young, unexpected hero steps into the spotlight: David (Michael Iskander), a teen shepherd anointed to be Israel’s next ruler. But destiny isn’t handed over easily. As Saul spirals, David must survive court intrigue, forbidden love, and brutal battles to claim his throne. Rivals clash, alliances shift, and a kingdom teeters on the edge.

►Episodes 1-3 premiere Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Running Point’ (Netflix)

Running Point | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Kate Hudson makes a comeback in this sharp, fast-paced sports comedy. Isla Gordon is finally getting her shot — whether her brothers like it or not. When a scandal forces her brother out, Isla steps in as president of the Los Angeles Waves, the legendary basketball franchise that’s also her family’s pride and joy. But proving she belongs in the cutthroat, male-dominated world of pro sports won’t be easy. With skeptical board members, doubting brothers, and a whole league underestimating her, Isla’s got one shot to show them all that she’s got the guts, brains and game to win.

►All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Oscars’ (ABC)

Hollywood’s biggest night is here to bestow honors on the best movies of last year. The stars will hit the red carpet and Conan O’Brien is hosting for the first time. This year’s Best Picture race is all topsy-turvy, with various movies jostling for the spot of top contender. “Emilia Pérez” received the most nominations at 13, but has been dogged by a social media scandal involving its lead, Karla Sofía Gascón (the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for an Oscar). “Anora,” “The Brutalist,” “Conclave” and “Wicked” all look like they could take the night’s big trophy. This year’s Academy Awards will certainly be more of a nail-biter than last year’s “Oppenheimer” fest.

►Special premieres Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo) and Hulu

