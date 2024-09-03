5 top new movies to stream on Netflix, Max and more (Sept. 3-9)

If you’re looking for a top new movie to watch on one of the best streaming services then we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of the movies you’ll want to make time for this week.

Netflix subscribers can look forward to a pair of new additions to the service’s movie library, including action-thriller “Rebel Ridge”. However, the highlight of the fresh flicks, at least in this writer’s opinion, is “The Boy and the Heron” on Max. The latest feature from legendary animation house Studio Ghibli and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, it’s a soaring adventure tale that combines spectacular visuals with an epic, heartfelt story.

These are just a few of the new movies you can stream this week, so let’s dive into the full rundown. And be sure to also check out our guide to the best TV shows to watch this week.

‘Imaginary’ (Starz)

Imaginary (2024) Official Trailer â€“ DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns - YouTube Watch On

Imaginary beings coming to life with spooky results is well-mined terrority in the horror genre, so the central concept of “Imaginary” could hardly be called original. Nevertheless, this trashy supernatural chiller does have some fun with the idea of an imaginary friend proving to be much more than make-believe. The third act in particular goes completely off the rails in an extremely silly way, but the madness is somewhat fun if you can switch your brain off.

Jessica (DeWanda Wise) has just moved back to her childhood home with her husband (Tom Payne), and two step-children. When the youngest child, Alice (Pyper Braun), finds a stuffed bear and names him Chauncey, Jessica has a strange sense that something isn’t quite right. And in classic horror movie tradition, soon enough her hunch is proved correct as Alice begins acting out, and Chauncey proves to be much more than a mere plaything.

Watch on Starz from September 4

‘I Used to be Funny’ (Netflix)

I Used to be Funny Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Rachel Sennott leads this comedy-drama from writer/director Ally Pankiw that enjoyed a strong reception upon its premiere at South by Southwest back in March. After a stint on premium video-on-demand services, it’s now set to make its Netflix debut and looks like a near certainty to become a real hidden gem of the streaming service’s vast content library.

In “I Used to be Funny”, Sennott plays Sam, a former nanny and wannabe standup comedian, who is grappling with intense PTSD. Via a series of flashbacks, we learn that Sam previously developed a close bond with a young girl under her care, Brooke (Olga Petsa), but in the present day, this relationship has fractured. When Brooke goes missing, Sam is torn between holding onto her past resentments and helping the search effort.

Watch on Netflix from September 5

‘The Boy and the Heron’ (Max)

THE BOY AND THE HERON | Official English Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Director Hayao Miyazaki returns with “The Boy and the Heron”, an animated fantasy movie that feels reminiscent of the filmmaker's previous work, “Spirited Away”. That’s certainly no bad thing, and “The Boy and the Heron” is similarly excellent combining fantastical elements with a very human story. Between the stunning Studio Ghibli visuals, the emotionally charged story and the remarkable thematic depth, “The Boy and the Heron” is one of Miyazaki’s very best.

Mahito (voiced by Luca Padovan in the English dub) is a young boy who’s recently lost his mother in a tragic fire. When his father remarries and moves to a rural estate outside of Tokoyo, Mahito struggles to settle in this new place, but an encounter with a talking heron (Robert Pattinson) gives him new purpose when he learns of another world where his mother is still alive. And so begins a fantastical adventure to this new land full of strange creatures and memorable characters.

Watch on Max from September 6

‘Rebel Ridge’ (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Without any early reviews, or the chance to watch it myself, I cannot yet speak to the final quality of “Rebel Ridge”. However, if the trailer is any indication this Netflix thriller looks like heaps of adrenaline-fueled fun, and I feel pretty confident that it’ll go down well with the service’s action-hungry subscriber base. It's got a very good chance of cracking the top 10 list, and might even reach the No. 1 spot.

Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) arrives in the small town of Shelby Springs with one goal, to post bail for his cousin, but when the money required is seized by the corrupt local police force, led by Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson), all hell break lose. Terry isn’t the type to take this injustice lying down, and using his lethal set of skills, he wages war against the town’s controlling forces to get his money back whatever the cost.

Watch on Netflix from September 6

'The Good Half' (PVOD)

The Good Half | Official Trailer | Utopia - YouTube Watch On

“The Good Half” is a tender drama movie that sees former Disney heartthrob Nick Jonas take on a rare leading role. In this Robert Schwartzman movie, the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers clan plays Reen Wheeland, a troubled man who returns home to Cleveland, Ohio following the death of his mother.

Once back on his old turf, he is tasked with healing old family relationships, while also forging some new friendships (and maybe even finding a little romance). This homecoming is also a chance for him to confront his personal problems, and come to terms with his grief. This movie also features Alexandra Shipp, Brittany Snow, David Arquette and Matt Walsh. Critics were mixed on “The Good Half” but Jonas fans, or anybody who enjoys a weepy drama may want to give it a chance.

Buy or rent on Amazon from September 6