5 best movies to stream this weekend on Max, Prime Video, Peacock and more

The Oscars may be over, but there are still plenty of great new movies debuting on Max, Hulu, Prime Video, and more of the best streaming services. But with so much on offer, narrowing down what to watch isn't always easy.

That's why we've rounded up all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night one to remember. While you won't find any 2024 Oscar winners among the top new movies arriving on streaming this week, there are still plenty of other major releases to look forward to.

Leading the pack is "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)," a Disney Plus exclusive featuring four new acoustic performances plus all the songs added with the extended version of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour. Over on Max, you'll find Nicolas Cage's signature brand of unhinged celebrity in "Dream Scenario," where he plays an otherwise unremarkable college professor who goes viral after popping up in people's dreams. For more family-friendly titles, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" just landed on Prime Video while the latest Trolls adventure, "Trolls Band Together" is on Peacock.

So without further ado, here are our top picks for movies to stream this weekend. And for more recommendations check out the 7 top new shows to stream this week.

'Dream Scenario' (Max)

A24's bizarre comedy-horror flick led by Nicolas Cage is finally coming to streaming. Cage stars as Paul Matthews, a mild-mannered college professor who inexplicably begins to appear in people's dreams all over the world.

But while this movie is packed with comedic moments, it also takes some dark turns. As dream Paul’s nocturnal cameos become increasingly widespread, "Dream Scenario" uses his newfound virality as a commentary on the perils of fame and our collective obsession with parasocial relationships. The absurdity amps up steadily throughout the film as the dreams Paul is privy to start to turn into violent nightmares. Michael Cera, Dylan Gelula, David Klein, and Cara Volchoff round out an all-star cast.

Watch it now on Max

'Trolls Band Together' (Peacock)

The Trolls are back in "Trolls Band Together," the latest in DreamsWorks' animated series based on the wild-haired toy dolls of the same name. If you don't have young'ins in your life demanding to watch the "Trolls" movies a zillion times, they're simple but fun eye and ear candy. A star-studded cast that includes some bonafide pop stars come together and essentially sing karaoke along to a kaleidoscope of colorful visuals and playground humor.

In "Trolls Band Together," Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) set out to rescue his brother Floyd (Troye Sivan) and, in the process, uncover the grouchy, music-hating Branch's past life as a member of the boyband BroZone. Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi voice the other members, which is not a mash-up I knew I needed until now. This latest Trolls adventure also serves as a de facto NSYNC reunion, with the boy band performing their first original song in decades during the movie.

Watch it now on Peacock

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Disney Plus)

If you missed Taylor Swift in concert during her record-breaking Eras Tour, and you missed seeing “The Eras Tour” movie in theaters, Disney Plus is now the exclusive home to "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)."

This version includes everything that was added in the extended cut, including the songs "Long Live," "The Archer" and "Wildest Dreams," as well as four new acoustic performances that have yet to be revealed. It will also feature footage of Swift performing her 2020 folklore single “Cardigan” for the first time. If you're a Swiftie, this is not one to miss.

Watch it now on Disney Plus

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' (Prime Video)

The chaotic but loveable Portokalos family returns in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3." Roughly a year after the events of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2," Toula (Nia Vardalos) and Ian (John Corbett) find themselves grappling with the grief of losing their fathers.

Their journey leads them to Greece for a family reunion, where the Portokalos clan crosses paths with mayor Victory (Melina Kotselou), who dreams of restoring the village to its former glory. What was supposed to be a nice vacation quickly transforms into a whirlwind adventure as Toula embarks on a quest to uncover her roots, Aunt Voula (Andrea Martin) seeks romance in Paris, and Ian just wants a real, honest-to-goodness getaway from it all. If you're a fan of the first two movies, there's no doubt the Portokalos family will worm their way into your heart once more.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Children of the Corn' (Hulu)

2023 saw the revival of yet another Stephen King franchise horror in "Children of the Corn." It marks the 11th film and second remake based on King’s 1977 short story, which centers on a murderous cult of children who ritualistically sacrifice their parents to appease a pagan corn deity in the backwoods of Nebraska. This latest adaptation is directed by Kurt Wimmer, the writer behind "Point Break" and "The Beekeeper." While it retains the core concept of a cult of children worshiping the mysterious “He Who Walks Behind the Rows,” it's otherwise a major departure from the source material.

Rather than following an adult couple who stumble upon a seemingly deserted Nebraska town, Wimmer replaces them with high-school senior Boleyn Williams (Elena Kampouris). When her small farming community's annual corn harvest falls short and the adults decide to destroy the crop to receive a government subsidy, Boleyn conspires with her friends to hold a mock trial to hold them accountable. But things take a horrific turn when she enlists Eden, a local orphan being raised by the town's preacher, who has a bloodthirsty vendetta against adults.

Watch it now on Hulu