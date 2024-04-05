5 best Disney Plus miniseries to binge-watch this weekend

Sure, Disney Plus is the premier destination for Disney’s extensive catalog of animated films, but it’s also the place to find some of the most popular and well-regarded streaming series of the last several years. If you’re looking for a miniseries to binge this weekend, there are plenty of options on Disney Plus, and not just from the “Star Wars” and Marvel universes.

Of course, if you like “Star Wars” or Marvel, Disney Plus has you covered, but the best miniseries for a weekend binge watch also include period dramas and music documentaries. Check out these five Disney Plus miniseries that come highly recommended by critics, all with Rotten Tomatoes ratings of 80% or higher.

‘WandaVision’ (2021)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe first officially made its way to TV with this series spotlighting second-string superheroes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Critics and audiences were impressed with the show’s homage to classic sitcoms from the 1950s to the 2000s, stylistically setting the episodic series apart from the MCU feature films. As Wanda and Vision live a seemingly idyllic family life in a made-for-TV small town, something sinister is clearly lurking in the background. The show delivers on superhero action while creating its own unique, off-kilter world within the larger MCU.

Genre: Superhero comedy

Episodes: 9

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream now on Disney Plus

‘Hawkeye’ (2021)

A grittier entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Hawkeye” still has a sense of humor, thanks to the interplay between the two characters who take on the Hawkeye superhero codename. Jeremy Renner reprises his MCU movie role as Clint Barton, the original Hawkeye, who reluctantly teams up with young aspiring vigilante Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Both are expert archers, but while Clint is aiming to leave the superhero life behind, Kate is eager to start taking down bad guys. They face off against a crew of New York City gangsters in a Christmas-set adventure that critics found exciting and endearing.

Genre: Superhero action

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream now on Disney Plus

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (2022)

You don’t need to have kept up with every recent iteration of “Star Wars” to appreciate this miniseries featuring Ewan McGregor reprising his role from George Lucas’ prequel trilogy. McGregor once again embodies the character that Alec Guinness made famous: the wise, reclusive Jedi warrior who will eventually train Luke Skywalker. Here, Obi-Wan observes young Luke from afar while coming to the aid of Luke’s sister Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). Critics and audiences enjoyed seeing McGregor return to one of his most beloved parts, and the series fills in some “Star Wars” gaps without requiring a Ph.D. in Jedi studies to follow it.

Genre: Science fiction

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Stream now on Disney Plus

‘A Small Light’ (2023)

Students have been learning about Anne Frank in school for decades, but this acclaimed Nat Geo miniseries puts the focus on the members of the Giep family, who hid Anne and her parents and sister from the Nazis during World War II. Bel Powley plays Miep Gies, secretary to Anne’s father Otto (Liev Schreiber), who offers her home as a refuge for the Franks and other Jews who were at risk of being sent to concentration camps. Critics especially praised Powley’s lead performance, which was nominated for multiple awards, in a sensitive and powerfully inspirational drama.

Genre: Historical drama

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream now on Disney Plus

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ (2021)

Filmmaker Peter Jackson brought his considerable technical prowess honed on blockbuster films like the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy to this three-part documentary about the recording of the Beatles’ landmark 1970 final album “Let It Be.” Jackson took footage shot during the recording sessions, originally intended for a different documentary film, and gave it a modern makeover, restoring it to a clarity and vibrancy not even seen when it was first created. Critics and Beatles fans responded to Jackson’s meticulous depiction of the group’s creative process, in an extensive and affectionate tribute to their musical genius.

Genre: Music documentary

Episodes: 3

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream now on Disney Plus