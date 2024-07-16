Sling TV just gave users a massive streaming upgrade for free

Sling TV is adding 4K streaming for free today. The streaming service is launching 4K resolution streaming with the Fox Sports broadcast of the MLB All-Star Game (8 PM ET/5 PM PT).

“With live sports now in 4K, we’re upping our game and giving fans front-row seats to every thrilling moment," Seth Van Sickel, senior vice president, product & operations, Sling Video Services, said in a press release. "Get ready to see your favorite sports like never before, with crystal-clear action that brings you right into the heart of the play!”

However, there are some caveats and catches to go along with the new resolution on offer (h/t The Verge).

In their announcement, Sling TV says that the game will be available to Sling Blue subscribers who live in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and other major cities like Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Seattle. If you are outside those markets, you cannot stream the game in 4K.

(Image credit: Sling TV)

Hopefully, cities that aren't considered major markets will get 4K streaming for other sporting events like the Olympics. Sling TV has not announced if the service will expand beyond those markets or if this is just affecting the MLB All-Star game.

You'll also need to have supported Amazon Fire Stick or Roku devices. The device will also need to be up to date. See a list of compatible streaming sticks here.

Sling TV plans to offer other sporting events in 4K, including the 2024 Paris Olympics and college and NFL football games, which are shown on channels like FS1 and ESPN.

Unlike competitor YouTube TV, Sling TV subscriptions start at $40 monthly. However, Sling TV has fewer channels on offer and device limitations. YouTube TV starts at $72.99 and charges an extra $9.99 a month for 4K.