New on Peacock in March 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Peacock has been bringing the heat when it comes to new monthly content. February saw the debut of the hotly-anticipated "Oppenheimer" on the platform, and now March is poised to bring a new drama with "Apples Never Fall" and some family-friendly fun with "Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate" and "Trolls Band Together."

"Apples Never Fall" is based on the Liane Moriarty novel that explores the lives of the retired tennis coaches of the Delaney family who are suddenly transformed when matriarch Joy suddenly vanishes. The entire clan must then confront the secrets of their family's past.

There's also a sequel to "Megamind", which debuted in 2010, as well as the latest entry in the "Trolls" movie franchise, and it looks to be a big, colorful party that everyone's invited to — especially music lovers.

As usual, there are even more options than that hitting the platform this month. You can peruse the entire list of what's new on Peacock in March 2024 below.

New on Peacock in March 2024: Top picks

'Apples Never Fall'

Based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, "Apples Never Fall" follows the lives of retired tennis coaches Joy (Annette Bening) and Stan Delaney (Sam Neill). Their lives take a mysterious turn when Joy abruptly vanishes. As the couple's four adult children grapple with their mother's disappearance, they're soon forced to confront the buried secrets and strange history of their family and the tennis academy that defined their upbringing.

Premieres February 1 on Peacock

'Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate'

In this sequel to 2010's animated flick "Megamind", the city's favorite blue hero (Will Ferrell) faces a new challenge when his old crew, the Doom Syndicate, makes a comeback. With Metro City's safety hanging in the balance, Megamind has to walk the fine line between hero and villain and keep up his evil facade long enough to bring his allies — Roxanne (Tina Fey), Chum (Josh Brener), and Keiko (Maya Aoki Tuttle) — together to thwart the Syndicate's plan to catapult the entire city to the moon.

Premieres February 8 on Peacock

'Trolls Band Together'

When Poppy (Anna Kendrick) finds out that Branch (Justin Timberlake), along with his four brothers, was once a member of her favorite boy band, she's beside herself with excitement. But the nostalgia is cut short when Floyd (Troye Sivan), one of Branch's siblings, is snatched away by. Together, Branch and Poppy set off on a rescue mission to save Floyd and to potentially rekindle the magic between Branch and his brothers for a serious pop revival – NSYNC, anyone?

Premieres February 16 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives

March 1: Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)

March 1: Megamind Rules! (Peacock Original)

March 1: The Harry Potter Franchise (Peacock Exclusive)

March 14: Apples Never Fall (Peacock Original)

March 14: Trolls Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)

March 18: The Nanny, Seasons 1-6

March 18: Stormy, 2024 (Peacock Original)

March 28: The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys (Peacock Original)

Everything new on Peacock in March 2024

March 1

9 to 5, 1980

About Last Night, 2014

Alien, 1979

Along Came a Nanny, 2014

American Ultra, 2015*

Aquaman, 2018

Arrival, 2016

At Home in Mitford, 2017

Atonement, 2007

Back to The Future, 1985

Back to The Future II, 1989

Back to The Future III, 1990

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Booksmart, 2019*

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

The Color of Rain, 2014

Come Play, 2020*

Conan The Barbarian, 2011*

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Criminal, 2016

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Daniel Isn’t Real, 2019

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dead Presidents, 1995

Death Becomes Her, 1992

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, 2021

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow, 2015

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012

Dredd, 2012*

Easter Under Wraps, 2022

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, 2004

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fatale, 2020

Flip That Romance, 2019

The Flock, 2008

Follow Your Heart, 2020

Francesca Quinn, P.I., 2019

G.I. Jane, 1997

A Godwink Christmas, 2018

A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love, 2019

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love, 2016

Hanna, 2011

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001*

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets, 2002*

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004*

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005*

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix, 2007*

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, 2009*

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 2010*

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011*

Hellboy, 2019

Home, 2015

Hop, 2011

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015

The Iron Lady, 2012*

It’s a Wonderful Afterlife, 2010

Jesus Christ Superstar, 1973

Jesus Christ Superstar, 2012

Josie and The Pussycats, 2001

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Killers, 2010*

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

The Last Temptation of Christ, 1988

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

A League of Their Own, 1992*

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun II, 1994*

Leprechaun III, 1995*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*

Leprechaun Origins, 2014*

Little Rascals, 1994

Lost in Translation, 2003

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)*

Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Moonwalkers, 2015

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

News of The World, 2020*

The Next Three Days, 2010*

Over The Hedge, 2006

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man, 2022

The Place Beyond The Pines, 2013

The Possession, 2012*

Pretty Woman, 1990

The Prince of Egypt, 1998

Promising Young Woman, 2020*

Ray, 2004

Reality Bites, 1994

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

S.W.A.T., 2003*

Snowpiercer, 2014

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

A Splash of Love, 2022

Suffragette, 2015

Superbad, 2007

Sweet Carolina, 2021

Transporter 3, 2008*

V For Vendetta, 2006

Vanity Fair, 2004

Vice, 2019

The Way Back, 2020

Wedding Planner Mystery, 2014

Wild Card, 2015*

Working Girl, 1988

March 2

Bee Movie, 2007

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 3

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

March 4

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)





March 5

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 6

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Premonition, 2023

She Said, 2022*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 7

Days of Our Lives Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde, 2024 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

March 8

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

March 9

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 10

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

March 11

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 12

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 13

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 14

Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

Unlocked, 2017*

March 15

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Trolls: Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)*

Trolls Band Together Sing-Along, 2023*

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 16

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

March 17

Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

March 18

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Stormy, 2024 (Peacock Original)*

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 19

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 20

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Violent Night, 2022*

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 21

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

March 22

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

On Fire, 2023*

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 23

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

March 24

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

March 25

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 26

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 27

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Tár, 2022*

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 28

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes*

The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes*

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

March 29

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 30

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 31

Black Christmas, 2006

Come Play, 2020*

A Cowgirl’s Story

Cowgirls N Angels, 2012

Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota’s Summer, 2014

Good Hair, 2009

Jackie Brown, 1997

John Wick, 2014*

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019*

Keeping The Faith, 2000

Silent Night, 2012

