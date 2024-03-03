New on Peacock in March 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch
All the new Peacock shows and movies you shouldn't miss this month
Peacock has been bringing the heat when it comes to new monthly content. February saw the debut of the hotly-anticipated "Oppenheimer" on the platform, and now March is poised to bring a new drama with "Apples Never Fall" and some family-friendly fun with "Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate" and "Trolls Band Together."
"Apples Never Fall" is based on the Liane Moriarty novel that explores the lives of the retired tennis coaches of the Delaney family who are suddenly transformed when matriarch Joy suddenly vanishes. The entire clan must then confront the secrets of their family's past.
There's also a sequel to "Megamind", which debuted in 2010, as well as the latest entry in the "Trolls" movie franchise, and it looks to be a big, colorful party that everyone's invited to — especially music lovers.
As usual, there are even more options than that hitting the platform this month. You can peruse the entire list of what's new on Peacock in March 2024 below.
New on Peacock in March 2024: Top picks
'Apples Never Fall'
Based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, "Apples Never Fall" follows the lives of retired tennis coaches Joy (Annette Bening) and Stan Delaney (Sam Neill). Their lives take a mysterious turn when Joy abruptly vanishes. As the couple's four adult children grapple with their mother's disappearance, they're soon forced to confront the buried secrets and strange history of their family and the tennis academy that defined their upbringing.
Premieres February 1 on Peacock
'Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate'
In this sequel to 2010's animated flick "Megamind", the city's favorite blue hero (Will Ferrell) faces a new challenge when his old crew, the Doom Syndicate, makes a comeback. With Metro City's safety hanging in the balance, Megamind has to walk the fine line between hero and villain and keep up his evil facade long enough to bring his allies — Roxanne (Tina Fey), Chum (Josh Brener), and Keiko (Maya Aoki Tuttle) — together to thwart the Syndicate's plan to catapult the entire city to the moon.
Premieres February 8 on Peacock
'Trolls Band Together'
When Poppy (Anna Kendrick) finds out that Branch (Justin Timberlake), along with his four brothers, was once a member of her favorite boy band, she's beside herself with excitement. But the nostalgia is cut short when Floyd (Troye Sivan), one of Branch's siblings, is snatched away by. Together, Branch and Poppy set off on a rescue mission to save Floyd and to potentially rekindle the magic between Branch and his brothers for a serious pop revival – NSYNC, anyone?
Premieres February 16 on Peacock
Peacock originals and exclusives
March 1: Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)
March 1: Megamind Rules! (Peacock Original)
March 1: The Harry Potter Franchise (Peacock Exclusive)
March 14: Apples Never Fall (Peacock Original)
March 14: Trolls Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)
March 18: The Nanny, Seasons 1-6
March 18: Stormy, 2024 (Peacock Original)
March 28: The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys (Peacock Original)
Everything new on Peacock in March 2024
March 1
- 9 to 5, 1980
- About Last Night, 2014
- Alien, 1979
- Along Came a Nanny, 2014
- American Ultra, 2015*
- Aquaman, 2018
- Arrival, 2016
- At Home in Mitford, 2017
- Atonement, 2007
- Back to The Future, 1985
- Back to The Future II, 1989
- Back to The Future III, 1990
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- Booksmart, 2019*
- Brokeback Mountain, 2005
- The Color of Rain, 2014
- Come Play, 2020*
- Conan The Barbarian, 2011*
- The Constant Gardener, 2005
- Criminal, 2016
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008
- Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
- Daniel Isn’t Real, 2019
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Dead Presidents, 1995
- Death Becomes Her, 1992
- Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, 2021
- Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow, 2015
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012
- Dredd, 2012*
- Easter Under Wraps, 2022
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, 2004
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
- Fatale, 2020
- Flip That Romance, 2019
- The Flock, 2008
- Follow Your Heart, 2020
- Francesca Quinn, P.I., 2019
- G.I. Jane, 1997
- A Godwink Christmas, 2018
- A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love, 2019
- Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love, 2016
- Hanna, 2011
- Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001*
- Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets, 2002*
- Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004*
- Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005*
- Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix, 2007*
- Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, 2009*
- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 2010*
- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011*
- Hellboy, 2019
- Home, 2015
- Hop, 2011
- The Hunger Games, 2012
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015
- The Iron Lady, 2012*
- It’s a Wonderful Afterlife, 2010
- Jesus Christ Superstar, 1973
- Jesus Christ Superstar, 2012
- Josie and The Pussycats, 2001
- Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
- Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
- Killers, 2010*
- Kung Fu Panda, 2008
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
- The Last Temptation of Christ, 1988
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law Abiding Citizen, 2009
- Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
- A League of Their Own, 1992*
- Leprechaun, 1993*
- Leprechaun II, 1994*
- Leprechaun III, 1995*
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000*
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*
- Leprechaun Origins, 2014*
- Little Rascals, 1994
- Lost in Translation, 2003
- Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)*
- Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Moonwalkers, 2015
- My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5
- My Cousin Vinny, 1992
- News of The World, 2020*
- The Next Three Days, 2010*
- Over The Hedge, 2006
- Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man, 2022
- The Place Beyond The Pines, 2013
- The Possession, 2012*
- Pretty Woman, 1990
- The Prince of Egypt, 1998
- Promising Young Woman, 2020*
- Ray, 2004
- Reality Bites, 1994
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- S.W.A.T., 2003*
- Snowpiercer, 2014
- Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- A Splash of Love, 2022
- Suffragette, 2015
- Superbad, 2007
- Sweet Carolina, 2021
- Transporter 3, 2008*
- V For Vendetta, 2006
- Vanity Fair, 2004
- Vice, 2019
- The Way Back, 2020
- Wedding Planner Mystery, 2014
- Wild Card, 2015*
- Working Girl, 1988
March 2
- Bee Movie, 2007
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 3
- Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 4
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 5
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 6
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Premonition, 2023
- She Said, 2022*
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 7
- Days of Our Lives Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde, 2024 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
March 8
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
March 9
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 10
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 11
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 12
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 13
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 14
- Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
- Unlocked, 2017*
March 15
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Trolls: Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Trolls Band Together Sing-Along, 2023*
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 16
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 17
- Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 18
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Stormy, 2024 (Peacock Original)*
- The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 19
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 20
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Violent Night, 2022*
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 21
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
March 22
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- On Fire, 2023*
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 23
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 24
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
March 25
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 26
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 27
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Tár, 2022*
- The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 28
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes*
- The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes*
- The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
- Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
March 29
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 30
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 31
- Black Christmas, 2006
- Come Play, 2020*
- A Cowgirl’s Story
- Cowgirls N Angels, 2012
- Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota’s Summer, 2014
- Good Hair, 2009
- Jackie Brown, 1997
- John Wick, 2014*
- John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019*
- Keeping The Faith, 2000
- Silent Night, 2012
Live sports and events
- March 1-2: LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s Championship
- March 1-3: World Athletics Indoor Championships
- March 1-3: PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- March 1-3: HSBC SVNS Rugby – Los Angeles, CA*
- March 2: SuperMX World Champs – Daytona Beach, FL*
- March 2: 1/ST RACING Tour Horse Racing
- March 2-3: FIS Alpine World Cup – Aspen, CO
- March 2-4: Premier League Match Week 27
- March 3: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Maryland vs. Indiana*
- March 3: ISA World Surf Games*
- March 3-10: Paris-Nice Cycling*
- March 4-6: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf
- March 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Purdue vs. Illinois*
- March 6: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament*
- March 7-8: TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont, IL
- March 7-10: LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA
- March 7-10: PGA TOUR: Puerto Rico Open
- March 7-10: PGA TOUR: Arnold Palmer Invitational
- March 7-10: ISU World Speed Skating Championships – Inzell, Germany*
- March 8-10: PGA TOUR Champions: Cologuard Classic
- March 9: SuperMX World Champs – Birmingham, AL*
- March 9: Six Nations Rugby – Italy vs. Scotland, England vs. Ireland*
- March 9: IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – St. Petersburg, FL*
- March 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs León
- March 9-11: Premier League Match Week 28
- March 10: Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. France*
- March 10: IndyCar – Streets of St. Petersburg
- March 11-17: PGA TOUR: THE PLAYERS Championship
- March 13: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament*
- March 14-16: IMSA – Sebring, FL*
- March 16: SuperMX World Champs – Indianapolis, IN*
- March 16: Six Nations Rugby – Wales v. Italy, Ireland v. Scotland*, France v. England*
- March 16: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. América
- March 16-17: Premier League Match Week 29
- March 16-17: World Short Track Championships – Rotterdam, Netherlands*
- March 16-17: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals – Saalbach*
- March 16-17 - FIS Austria – Montafon*
- March 18-24: Volta a Catalunya Cycling*
- March 20-24: World Figure Skating Championships – Montreal, Canada
- March 21-24: PGA TOUR Valspar Championship
- March 21-24: LGPA FIR HILLS Seri Pak LA Open
- March 22-24: World Cup Finals – Saalbach*
- March 22-24: PGA TOUR Champions: Hoag Classic
- March 23: SuperMX World Champs – Seattle, WA*
- March 23: Louisiana Derby
- March 24: IndyCar – The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge
- March 28-31: PGA TOUR: Texas Children’s Houston Open
- March 28-31: LPGA Tour: Ford Championship presented by KCC
- March 29-31: PGA TOUR Champions: The Galleri Classic
- March 30: World Athletics Cross Country Championships*
- March 30: SuperMX World Champs – St. Louis, MO*
- March 30: Florida Derby
- March 30-31: Premier League Match Week 30
- March 31: Boxxer: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
