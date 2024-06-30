New on Peacock in July 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

July on Peacock is dominated by one thing: the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Peacock is home to broadcasts for the latest Olympic Games, and that’s where almost all of the streaming service’s focus will be for July. Still, if you aren’t interested in the Olympics, there are some other notable premieres, along with the usual lineup of new episodes from NBC, USA and Bravo shows and newly available movies.
The latest WWE event, Money in the Bank, will stream live, and long-running Bravo reality shows “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County” will premiere their new seasons. On the movie front, Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” makes its exclusive subscription streaming debut.
A drama series about ancient Rome and a reality show about bears round out this month’s Peacock highlights.
New on Peacock in July 2024: Top picks
'The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge'
Can bears star in a reality show? Just because they don’t know they’re participating in a reality TV competition doesn’t mean that it isn’t happening for these brown bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park. This three-episode series applies the style and approach of reality TV to the content of a nature documentary, as these bears prepare to hibernate for the winter.
“Our Flag Means Death” star Rhys Darby provides comedic color commentary on the efforts of these bears to get themselves ready for a very long nap. The show awards points to the bears in its categories of “beefiness, ingenuity and grit,” as they work to gain nearly 200 pounds each for their time in hibernation. It’s an amusing and informative way for reality TV fans to experience the wonder of nature.
Premieres July 11 on Peacock
'Those About to Die'
Filmmaker Roland Emmerich knows his large-scale spectacles. The director of blockbusters like “Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow” turns his attention to ancient Rome with this new series, which focuses on the brutal gladiatorial competitions that stoked the bloodlust of Roman citizens and helped keep the elite in power. Anthony Hopkins stars as the Roman emperor Vespasian, with a supporting cast that includes Iwan Rheon of “Game of Thrones” and Sara Martins of “Death in Paradise.”
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
The series was developed by Emmerich’s longtime collaborator Robert Rodat, who worked on Emmerich films “The Patriot” and “10,000 B.C.,” adapting the classic 1958 non-fiction book by Daniel P. Mannix. Gladiators have been a screen staple since the early days of film, and in “Those About to Die,” Emmerich puts his particular bombastic stamp on the venerable genre.
Premieres July 18 on Peacock
2024 Paris Olympics
Peacock is the main home to coverage of this year’s Summer Olympics, held in Paris, France. That means all the events, including popular sports like swimming, gymnastics and tennis, with a total of 329 medal events and more than 5,000 hours of programming. If that seems too overwhelming, Peacock will offer the daily live show “Gold Zone” to guide viewers to the most important events, with highlights and commentary.
In addition to its regular coverage, Peacock will offer Spanish-language coverage from corporate sibling Telemundo, comedic recaps from Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, and the talk show “Watch With Alex Cooper,” featuring the “Call Her Daddy” podcast host joined by special guests for interactive commentary on various events. No matter what kind of Olympics coverage you’re looking for, it’ll be on Peacock.
Premieres July 26 on Peacock
Peacock originals and exclusives in July 2024
July 5: Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 6: WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 11: The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge (Peacock Original)*
July 18: Those About To Die (Peacock Original)*
July 18: The Dirty D: Season 3, Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 21: Love Island USA, Season 6 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
July 26: Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)*
July 27: Gold Zone (Peacock Original)*
July 28: Watch With Alex Cooper (Peacock Original)*
Everything new on Peacock in July 2024
New Episodes Weekly
- America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)
- The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)
- Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Deb’s House, Season 1 (ALLBLK)
- The Dirty D, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6 (NBC)
- El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2 (NBC)
- Hart to Heart, Season 4 (Peacock Original)
- La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Love Island USA, Season 6 (Peacock Original)
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)
- Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 1 (NBC)
- Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)++
- Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)
- Password, Season 2 (NBC)
- Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
- Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)
- Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)
- The Wall, Season 5 (NBC)
- Wild Child, Season 4 (NBC)
July 1
- The Chosen: Season 4
- “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” 15th Anniversary Special
- 2 Guns
- All Saints Christmas
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- Angel of Christmas
- Angels and Ornaments
- Annihilation
- Arsenal
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Best of The Best
- Between Worlds
- The Big Lebowski
- Big Sky River: The Bridal Path
- A Biltmore Christmas
- Black Girls
- Boyfriends of Christmas Past
- Bridesmaids (‘11)
- Broadcasting Christmas
- The Bronze
- Bruce Almighty
- Campfire Christmas
- Catch a Christmas Star
- Chasing Niagara
- Christmas Festival of Ice
- The Christmas Heart
- The Christmas House
- The Christmas House 2: Deck
- Those Halls
- Christmas in Conway
- The Christmas Parade
- Christmas Sail
- The Christmas Spirit
- The Christmas Train
- Christmas With a Kiss
- Christmas With Tucker
- Collateral
- Contraband
- Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch
- A Dog Named Christmas
- Drift
- Drive Angry 3D*
- Enchanted Christmas
- Fallen Angel
- The Fifth Element*
- Fir Crazy
- Fisherman’s Friends
- Foxcatcher
- Friends & Family Christmas
- Game Time
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
- Gone in Sixty Seconds
- The Gospel According to André
- Hell or High Water*
- Her Pen Pal
- Hitched For the Holidays
- Holiday Heritage
- A Holiday in Harlem
- The Holiday Stocking
- Ice Sculpture Christmas
- The Independent*
- It’s Complicated
- Jaws*
- Jaws 2*
- Jaws 3-D*
- Jaws: The Revenge*
- Joe
- Joyeux Noel
- Kick-Ass
- Knowing*
- Let It Snow
- Letters To Juliet*
- Letters to Santa
- A Lifelong Love
- Little Rascals
- Lone Survivor
- Lord of War
- Love Locks
- Lucky Christmas
- Madagascar
- A Majestic Christmas
- Men In Black (1997)*
- Men In Black II*
- Men In Black 3*
- The Miracle Season
- Monsters V. Aliens
- My Christmas Guide
- Mystic Christmas
- Nadia
- Naughty or Nice
- Neighbors
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising*
- Nobody*
- Northpole
- November Christmas
- A Nutcracker Christmas
- Office Space
- One Christmas Eve
- One Summer
- Our Christmas Mural
- A Paris Proposal
- Paris, Wine & Romance
- The Perfect Storm
- Piranha 3-D*
- Piranha 3DD*
- Pitch Perfect
- Profile*
- The Purge*
- The Purge: Election Year*
- The Purge: Anarchy
- Purple Rain
- Repentance*
- Road to Perdition
- The Rock
- A Rose For Christmas
- Scarface (‘83)
- A Season for Miracles
- The Secret of Roan Inish
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told
- Silver Bells
- Soul Surfer
- Sound of Christmas
- Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
- Summer Villa
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Titanic
- Transformers
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Under The Christmas Sky
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Where Are You, Christmas?
- Who’s Your Caddy?
- Window Wonderland
July 2
- El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
- I Am Andrew Tate*
- Snapped, Season 33 - Finale (Oxygen)
July 3
- Chick Fight
- Two Loves and a Bear
July 5
- Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*
- Inside*
- The Wrong Stepmother
July 6
- WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 7
- Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut
July 9
- Banana: Season 1
- Prey: Seasons 1-2
- Snapped, Season 34 - Premiere (Oxygen)
July 11
- The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 - All Episodes - 3 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)*
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 - Premiere (Bravo)
July 12
- Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
July 13
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters
July 14
- Rescuing Christmas
July 16
- Popstar: Never Stop Stopping
- Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)*
July 18
- The Dirty D, Season 3 - Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Those About To Die, Season 1 - All Episodes - 10 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)*
July 19
- A Thousand and One*
- Deb’s House, Season 1 - Finale (ALLBLK)
July 21
- Love Island USA, Season 6 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
- A Very Vermont Christmas
July 22
- Hoof Dreams
July 23
- Ondine
- Sins of the South, Season 1 - All Episodes - 12 Episodes (Oxygen)
July 24
- The Ark, Season 2 - Premiere (SYFY)
- Password: Season 2 - Finale (NBC)
July 25
- Hart to Heart, Season 4 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
July 26
- Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
July 27
- Gold Zone - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
July 28
- An Ice Palace Romance
- Watch With Alex Cooper - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
July 29
- Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 - Finale (USA)
July 31
- Burning
- La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)
- The Wailing
2024 Paris Olympics
- Gold Zone (7a-5p ET every day, July 27 - August 10)
- Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2-3x a week, from July 26 - August 11)
- Watch With Alex Cooper (from July 28 - August 11)
- Opening Ceremony July 26
- 3x3 Basketball July 30 - August 5
- Archery July 25, July 28- August 4
- Artistic Gymnastics July 27 - August 1, August 3-5
- Artistic Swimming August 5-7, August 9-10
- Badminton July 27 - August 5
- Basketball July 27 - August 4, August 6-11
- Beach Volleyball July 27 - August 10
- Boxing July 27 - August 4, August 6-10
- Breaking August 9-10
- Canoe Slalom July 27 - August 5
- Canoe Sprint August 6-10
- Cycling July 27 - August 11
- Diving July 27, July 29, July 31, August 2, August 5-10
- Equestrian July 27 - August 6
- Fencing July 27 - August 4
- Field Hockey July 27 - August 9
- Soccer July 24-25, July 27-28, July 30-31, August 2-3, August 5-6, August 8-10
- Golf Men: August 1-4, Women: August 7-10
- Handball July 25, July 27 - August 4, August 6-11
- Judo July 27 - August 3
- Modern Pentathlon August 8-11
- Rhythmic Gymnastics August 8 - 10
- Rowing July 27 - August 3
- Rugby July 24-25, July 27-30
- Sailing July 28 - August 8
- Shooting July 27 - August 5
- Skateboarding July 27-28, August 6-7
- Sport Climbing August 5-10
- Surfing July 27 - August 4
- Swimming July 27 - August 4
- Table Tennis July 27 - August 10
- Taekwondo August 7-10
- Tennis July 27 - August 4
- Track and Field August 1-11
- Trampoline Gymnastics August 2
- Triathlon July 30-31, August 5
- Volleyball July 27 - August 11
- Water Polo July 27 - August 11
- Weightlifting August 7-11
- Wrestling August 5-11
- Closing Ceremony August 11
- Paralympics: July 18 - July 21 - U.S. Paralympic Team Trials - Track & Field
Live sports and events
- July 1-21: 2024 Tour de France
- July 4-7: PGA TOUR John Deere Classic
- July 5: NXT Level Up
- July 5-7: INDYCAR - Mid Ohio
- July 6: WWE Money in the Bank
- July 6: Pro Motocross Championship – Redbud
- July 6: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Chicago
- July 7: NASCAR Cup Series Race – Chicago
- July 7: Diamond League T&F - Meeting de Paris
- July 7: NXT Heatwave
- July 11-14: LPGA Amundi Evian Championship
- July 11-14: PGA TOUR Genesis Scottish Open
- July 11-14: PGA TOUR Champions Kaulig Companies Championship
- July 11-14: PGA TOUR ISCO Championship
- July 12: Wanda Diamond League - Monaco
- July 12: NXT Level Up
- July 12-14: American Century Championship Golf
- July 12-14: INDYCAR - Iowa Speedway
- July 13: USA v. Mexico - Women's Soccer (Friendly) (Spanish)
- July 13: Pro Motocross Championship – Spring Creek
- July 13-14: IMSA – CTMP
- July 15-17: LIVE On The Range at The Open
- July 18-21: Live From The Open
- July 16: USA v. Costa Rica - Women's soccer (Friendly) (Spanish)
- July 18-20: LPGA Dana Open
- July 18-21: The Open Championship
- July 18-21: PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship
- July 19: Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series - All Blacks vs. Fiji Rugby
- July 19: NXT Level Up
- July 19-20: U.S. Girls Junior Amateur
- July 19-21: INDYCAR – Toronto
- July 20: Wanda Diamond League - London
- July 20: Pro Motocross Championship – Washougal
- July 20: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Haskell Stakes
- July 25-28: The Senior Open Championship 2024
- July 25-28: PGA TOUR 3M Open
- July 25-28: LPGA CPKC Women's Open
- July 26: NXT Level Up
- July 26-27: U.S. Junior Amateur Golf
Josh Bell is a freelance writer and movie/TV critic based in Las Vegas. He's the former film editor of Las Vegas Weekly and has written about movies and TV for Vulture, Inverse, CBR, Crooked Marquee and more. With comedian Jason Harris, he co-hosts the podcast Awesome Movie Year.