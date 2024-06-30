New on Peacock in July 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

July on Peacock is dominated by one thing: the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Peacock is home to broadcasts for the latest Olympic Games, and that’s where almost all of the streaming service’s focus will be for July. Still, if you aren’t interested in the Olympics, there are some other notable premieres, along with the usual lineup of new episodes from NBC, USA and Bravo shows and newly available movies.

The latest WWE event, Money in the Bank, will stream live, and long-running Bravo reality shows “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County” will premiere their new seasons. On the movie front, Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” makes its exclusive subscription streaming debut.

A drama series about ancient Rome and a reality show about bears round out this month’s Peacock highlights.

New on Peacock in July 2024: Top picks

'The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge'

Can bears star in a reality show? Just because they don’t know they’re participating in a reality TV competition doesn’t mean that it isn’t happening for these brown bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park. This three-episode series applies the style and approach of reality TV to the content of a nature documentary, as these bears prepare to hibernate for the winter.

“Our Flag Means Death” star Rhys Darby provides comedic color commentary on the efforts of these bears to get themselves ready for a very long nap. The show awards points to the bears in its categories of “beefiness, ingenuity and grit,” as they work to gain nearly 200 pounds each for their time in hibernation. It’s an amusing and informative way for reality TV fans to experience the wonder of nature.

Premieres July 11 on Peacock

'Those About to Die'

Filmmaker Roland Emmerich knows his large-scale spectacles. The director of blockbusters like “Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow” turns his attention to ancient Rome with this new series, which focuses on the brutal gladiatorial competitions that stoked the bloodlust of Roman citizens and helped keep the elite in power. Anthony Hopkins stars as the Roman emperor Vespasian, with a supporting cast that includes Iwan Rheon of “Game of Thrones” and Sara Martins of “Death in Paradise.”

The series was developed by Emmerich’s longtime collaborator Robert Rodat, who worked on Emmerich films “The Patriot” and “10,000 B.C.,” adapting the classic 1958 non-fiction book by Daniel P. Mannix. Gladiators have been a screen staple since the early days of film, and in “Those About to Die,” Emmerich puts his particular bombastic stamp on the venerable genre.

Premieres July 18 on Peacock

2024 Paris Olympics

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Peacock is the main home to coverage of this year’s Summer Olympics, held in Paris, France. That means all the events, including popular sports like swimming, gymnastics and tennis, with a total of 329 medal events and more than 5,000 hours of programming. If that seems too overwhelming, Peacock will offer the daily live show “Gold Zone” to guide viewers to the most important events, with highlights and commentary.

In addition to its regular coverage, Peacock will offer Spanish-language coverage from corporate sibling Telemundo, comedic recaps from Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, and the talk show “Watch With Alex Cooper,” featuring the “Call Her Daddy” podcast host joined by special guests for interactive commentary on various events. No matter what kind of Olympics coverage you’re looking for, it’ll be on Peacock.

Premieres July 26 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in July 2024

July 5: Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 6: WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 11: The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge (Peacock Original)*

July 18: Those About To Die (Peacock Original)*

July 18: The Dirty D: Season 3, Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 21: Love Island USA, Season 6 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

July 26: Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)*

July 27: Gold Zone (Peacock Original)*

July 28: Watch With Alex Cooper (Peacock Original)*

Everything new on Peacock in July 2024

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)

The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deb’s House, Season 1 (ALLBLK)

The Dirty D, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6 (NBC)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2 (NBC)

Hart to Heart, Season 4 (Peacock Original)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 6 (Peacock Original)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 1 (NBC)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)++

Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)

Password, Season 2 (NBC)

Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 (USA)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

Top Chef VIP, Season 3 (Telemundo)

The Wall, Season 5 (NBC)

Wild Child, Season 4 (NBC)

July 1

The Chosen: Season 4

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” 15th Anniversary Special

2 Guns

All Saints Christmas

American Pie

American Pie 2

Angel of Christmas

Angels and Ornaments

Annihilation

Arsenal

Bangkok Dangerous

Best of The Best

Between Worlds

The Big Lebowski

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path

A Biltmore Christmas

Black Girls

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Bridesmaids (‘11)

Broadcasting Christmas

The Bronze

Bruce Almighty

Campfire Christmas

Catch a Christmas Star

Chasing Niagara

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas Heart

The Christmas House

The Christmas House 2: Deck

Those Halls

Christmas in Conway

The Christmas Parade

Christmas Sail

The Christmas Spirit

The Christmas Train

Christmas With a Kiss

Christmas With Tucker

Collateral

Contraband

Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch

A Dog Named Christmas

Drift

Drive Angry 3D*

Enchanted Christmas

Fallen Angel

The Fifth Element*

Fir Crazy

Fisherman’s Friends

Foxcatcher

Friends & Family Christmas

Game Time

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Gone in Sixty Seconds

The Gospel According to André

Hell or High Water*

Her Pen Pal

Hitched For the Holidays

Holiday Heritage

A Holiday in Harlem

The Holiday Stocking

Ice Sculpture Christmas

The Independent*

It’s Complicated

Jaws*

Jaws 2*

Jaws 3-D*

Jaws: The Revenge*

Joe

Joyeux Noel

Kick-Ass

Knowing*

Let It Snow

Letters To Juliet*

Letters to Santa

A Lifelong Love

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

Love Locks

Lucky Christmas

Madagascar

A Majestic Christmas

Men In Black (1997)*

Men In Black II*

Men In Black 3*

The Miracle Season

Monsters V. Aliens

My Christmas Guide

Mystic Christmas

Nadia

Naughty or Nice

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising*

Nobody*

Northpole

November Christmas

A Nutcracker Christmas

Office Space

One Christmas Eve

One Summer

Our Christmas Mural

A Paris Proposal

Paris, Wine & Romance

The Perfect Storm

Piranha 3-D*

Piranha 3DD*

Pitch Perfect

Profile*

The Purge*

The Purge: Election Year*

The Purge: Anarchy

Purple Rain

Repentance*

Road to Perdition

The Rock

A Rose For Christmas

Scarface (‘83)

A Season for Miracles

The Secret of Roan Inish

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told

Silver Bells

Soul Surfer

Sound of Christmas

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Summer Villa

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Titanic

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Under The Christmas Sky

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*

Wet Hot American Summer

Where Are You, Christmas?

Who’s Your Caddy?

Window Wonderland

July 2

El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)

I Am Andrew Tate*

Snapped, Season 33 - Finale (Oxygen)

July 3

Chick Fight

Two Loves and a Bear

July 5

Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*

Inside*

The Wrong Stepmother

July 6

WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 7

Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut

July 9

Banana: Season 1

Prey: Seasons 1-2

Snapped, Season 34 - Premiere (Oxygen)

July 11

The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 - All Episodes - 3 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)*

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 - Premiere (Bravo)

July 12

Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

July 13

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters

July 14

Rescuing Christmas

July 16

Popstar: Never Stop Stopping

Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)*

July 18

The Dirty D, Season 3 - Finale (Peacock Exclusive)*

Those About To Die, Season 1 - All Episodes - 10 Episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)*

July 19

A Thousand and One*

Deb’s House, Season 1 - Finale (ALLBLK)

July 21

Love Island USA, Season 6 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

A Very Vermont Christmas

July 22

Hoof Dreams

July 23

Ondine

Sins of the South, Season 1 - All Episodes - 12 Episodes (Oxygen)

July 24

The Ark, Season 2 - Premiere (SYFY)

Password: Season 2 - Finale (NBC)

July 25

Hart to Heart, Season 4 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

July 26

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

July 27

Gold Zone - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

July 28

An Ice Palace Romance

Watch With Alex Cooper - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

July 29

Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 - Finale (USA)

July 31

Burning

La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Wailing

2024 Paris Olympics

Gold Zone (7a-5p ET every day, July 27 - August 10)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (2-3x a week, from July 26 - August 11)

Watch With Alex Cooper (from July 28 - August 11)

Opening Ceremony July 26

3x3 Basketball July 30 - August 5

Archery July 25, July 28- August 4

Artistic Gymnastics July 27 - August 1, August 3-5

Artistic Swimming August 5-7, August 9-10

Badminton July 27 - August 5

Basketball July 27 - August 4, August 6-11

Beach Volleyball July 27 - August 10

Boxing July 27 - August 4, August 6-10

Breaking August 9-10

Canoe Slalom July 27 - August 5

Canoe Sprint August 6-10

Cycling July 27 - August 11

Diving July 27, July 29, July 31, August 2, August 5-10

Equestrian July 27 - August 6

Fencing July 27 - August 4

Field Hockey July 27 - August 9

Soccer July 24-25, July 27-28, July 30-31, August 2-3, August 5-6, August 8-10

Golf Men: August 1-4, Women: August 7-10

Handball July 25, July 27 - August 4, August 6-11

Judo July 27 - August 3

Modern Pentathlon August 8-11

Rhythmic Gymnastics August 8 - 10

Rowing July 27 - August 3

Rugby July 24-25, July 27-30

Sailing July 28 - August 8

Shooting July 27 - August 5

Skateboarding July 27-28, August 6-7

Sport Climbing August 5-10

Surfing July 27 - August 4

Swimming July 27 - August 4

Table Tennis July 27 - August 10

Taekwondo August 7-10

Tennis July 27 - August 4

Track and Field August 1-11

Trampoline Gymnastics August 2

Triathlon July 30-31, August 5

Volleyball July 27 - August 11

Water Polo July 27 - August 11

Weightlifting August 7-11

Wrestling August 5-11

Closing Ceremony August 11

Paralympics: July 18 - July 21 - U.S. Paralympic Team Trials - Track & Field

Live sports and events