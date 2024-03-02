New on Paramount Plus in March 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

March is here and Paramount Plus is bringing new original shows and movies, exclusive premieres and live sports. It's also, of course, adding a ton of new shows and movies to its expansive library.

It also might be a good month to consider upgrading to Paramount Plus with Showtime. While the streaming service's base tier is certainly adding plenty of good content, including the new original movie "Little Wing" and the entire nine-season run of "The King of Queens," a lot of the top picks from this month are exclusive to Paramount's premium tier. This includes the streaming premiere of the critically acclaimed horror movie "Raging Grace" and the debut of the new show "A Gentleman in Moscow" starring Ewan McGregor.

Plus, this month is March Madness, and if you want to watch the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament, you'll need to have Paramount Plus with Showtime. However, if you prefer other sports like the UEFA Champions League, you can still watch those with a standard Paramount Plus membership.

Here's everything new on Paramount Plus in March 2024. If you haven't signed up for Paramount Plus yet, make sure to check out our guide on how to get Paramount Plus for free before you do.

New on Paramount Plus in March 2024: Top picks

'Raging Grace'

This horror movie stars Max Eigenmann as Joy, an undocumented immigrant from the Phillippines. Joy struggles to find work to support her and her daughter Grace (Jaeden Paige Boadilla) until she finds work as a caretaker for Mr. Garrett (David Hayman). Unfortunately for Joy and Grace, Mr. Garrett has some dark secrets that he and his niece Katherine (Leanne Best) are hiding.

"Raging Grace" has received near-universal praise from critics and won the Narrative Feature Jury Award at SXSW 2023. Not only is it a well-crafted horror movie, but it also serves as a poignant social commentary on class divides.

Premieres March 6 on Paramount Plus with Showtime

'Little Wing'

This Paramount Plus original movie stars Brooklynn Prince as Kaitlyn, a teen searching for a way to save the home of her and her mother (Kelly Reilly) following her parents' divorce. One day, her best friend suggests an odd solution — stealing a valuable pigeon.

The trailer for "Little Wing" signals a quirky comedy interspersed with drama, likely doubling as a coming-of-age story. It also shows off Brian Cox as the owner of the valuable pigeon, who befriends Kaitlyn and helps her get through this tumultuous time in her life.

Premieres March 13 on Paramount Plus

'A Gentleman in Moscow'

This new TV series starring Ewan McGregor is an adaptation of Amor Towles's 2016 novel. In "A Gentleman in Moscow" McGregor plays the fictional Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov, a member of the Russian nobility. It takes place following the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 and follows the life of Rostov after he has been placed under house arrest in a Moscow hotel room.

This historical drama has some serious potential to serve as not only an examination of life in both tsarist and communist Russia but also the psychological state of one being confined to house arrest. It also gives us a chance to see the husband-and-wife duo of McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in action, as she's also starring in the show as Anna Urbanova.

Premieres March 26 on Paramount Plus with Showtime

Everything new on Paramount Plus in March 2024

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS



3/1: War Pony premiere*

Bound by their shared search for belonging, two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation grapple with a world built against them as they navigate their unique paths to manhood.



3/6: Raging Grace premiere*

Winner of the Grand Jury Award at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, this film follows the struggles of an undocumented Filipina immigrant who takes a job caring for an extremely wealthy but terminally ill old man.



3/7: The Thundermans Return premiere

The epic adventures of a superhero family, introduced in the hit Nickelodeon series, continue in a brand new movie. When one save goes wrong, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville.



3/12: Never Seen Again, season five premiere

In this gripping true-crime series, family members recount the last time they saw their loved ones before they vanished into thin air.



3/13: Little Wing premiere

Inspired by The New Yorker article by Susan Orlean, Little Wing follows Kaitlyn, a teen who is reeling from her parents’ divorce and the pending loss of her home. When stealing a valuable bird, Kaitlyn forms a bond with the owner that leads her to a new outlook on life.



3/29: A Gentleman in Moscow premiere*

An adaptation of Amor Towles’ internationally best-selling novel, A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, is sentenced to house arrest in the opulent Hotel Metropol.



3/30: Beyond The Aggressives: 25 Years Later premiere*

In 2005, the groundbreaking film The Aggressives showcased the remarkable stories of queer BIPOC individuals Chin, Octavio, Trevon, and Kisha. Now, nearly 20 years later, the same four protagonists reunite to reflect on their past and envision new futures.

LIBRARY SHOWS



March 6



Air Warriors (Season 11)



March 7



CBS News Specials: State of the Union Address



March 8



Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!



March 13



America's Hidden Stories (Season 3)

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)

Peppa Pig (Season 9)

The Amazing Race (Season 36)**



March 20



The Last Cowboy (Season 4)



March 25



The King of Queens (Seasons 1-9)



March 27



Behind the Music (Season 2)

LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival - Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 2)

LIBRARY MOVIES

March 1

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

All About the Benjamins

An Elephant's Journey*

Angela's Ashes

At Any Price

Awakenings*

Black Sheep (1996)

Blood Out*

Burnt*

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Coming to America

Deception (2008)

Disturbia

Drugstore Cowboy*

Enough Said

Flatliners (1990)

Flyboys*

Footloose (1984)

Frank Miller's Sin City*

Freelancers*

Guns Akimbo*

Happy-Go-Lucky*

In Bloom*

In Too Deep (1999)

Inside Llewyn Davis

Jagged Edge

Lizzie*

Miller's Crossing

Noah (2004)

Not Another Teen Movie

Once Upon a Time in America

Raising Arizona

Requiem for a Dream*

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seabiscuit

Sleepy Hollow

St. Elmo's Fire*

The Abyss (1989)

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Dictator

The Drop

The Gift*

The Girl Next Door

The Good Girl

The Outsiders (1983)

The Vatican Tapes*

The Warriors (1979)

Tommy Boy

Wayne's World

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet



March 2

The Accused



March 2

This Is Where I Leave You



March 3

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension



March 8

Home Again (2017)*



March 10

What Happens Later*



March 11

Sleeping with Other People*



March 19

Carol (2015)*



March 31

Set Up*

SPORTS

3/1: Serie A – Lazio vs. AC Milan

3/2-3/3: Concacaf W Gold Cup Quarterfinals

3/2: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Arkansas @ Kentucky*

3/2: NCAA Men’s Basketball – USC @ Washington*

3/3: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Seton Hall @ UConn*

3/3: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana @ Maryland*

3/3: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan @ Ohio State*

3/3: Serie A – Napoli vs. Juventus

3/3: Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Tottenham

3/4-3/6: AFC Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1

3/5: UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. Lazio

3/5: UEFA Champions League – Real Sociedad vs. PSG

3/6: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig

3/6: UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. Copenhagen

3/6: Concacaf W Gold Cup Semifinals

3/7: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 1

3/7: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1

3/9: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Memphis @ FAU*

3/9: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Texas A&M @ Ole Miss*

3/9: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kentucky @ Tennessee*

3/10: NCAA Women’s Basketball – Big Ten Conference Women’s Championship*

3/10: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Championship*

3/10: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan State @ Indiana*

3/10: Concacaf W Gold Cup Final

3/11-3/13: AFC Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1

3/12: UEFA Champions League – Barcelona vs. Napoli

3/12: UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. Porto

3/13: UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV

3/13: UEFA Champions League – Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan

3/14: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2

3/14: UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2

3/15: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Draw

3/16: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Men’s Semifinals*

3/16: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mountain West Men’s Championship*

3/17: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship*

3/17: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Men’s Championship*

3/17: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show*

3/21: Concacaf Nations League – USA vs. Jamaica

3/21: Concacaf Nations League – Panama vs. Mexico

3/24: Concacaf Nations League Final & Third-Place Match

3/30: Formula E – 2024 Tokyo E-Prix*

3/30: Sail GP – Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix*

3/30: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship*

3/31: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Nampa*

Throughout March: NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship*

Throughout March: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout March: Concacaf W Gold Cup competition

Throughout March: Concacaf Nations League competition

Throughout March: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout March: UEFA Europa League competition

Throughout March: UEFA Europa Conference League competition

Throughout March: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Throughout March: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

* Title is only available on Paramount Plus with Showtime

** Available via live CBS feed on Paramount Plus with Showtime

Originals, exclusives, premieres and events synopses were provided by Paramount Plus