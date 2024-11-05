'Outer Banks' future on Netflix revealed — there's good and bad news

We're just days out from "Outer Banks" season 4 part 2, and Netflix has just given us a major update about the show's future.

Per a statement from creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke (released on Tudum), we know that "Outer Banks" will return for a fifth season, which they've said will "be our best yet". It's not all good news, though, as the team has confirmed it will also be the show's last season.

In their "Dispatch to all Pogues" letter, the trio revealed that they'd been inspired to create this five-season story after seeing a photo of four best friends on a beach during a power outage, who wanted nothing more than to have a good time.

"At the time seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away", they wrote.

"The fourth season was our longest and hardest - but most rewarding - to produce. The season ends with a feature-length episode, which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way.

"Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break", Josh, Jonas, and Shannon added.

What do we know about 'Outer Banks' season 5?

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Right now, not much. Per the announcement on the Netflix website, we know that our creators are currently hard at work on "Outer Banks" season 5 scripts, with Shannon Burke teasing that the main treasure hunt from season 4 — the hunt for the fabled Blue Crown — will "carry us through all the way to the end".

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond that, story details are under wraps, so it seems like we'll have to wait to see what's in store in the next leg of their adventure when "Outer Banks" season 4 part 2 hits Netflix on Thursday, November 7 to set up this last adventure. The new trailer (embedded above) was unveiled over the weekend by the cast at Netflix's live event, "Poguelandia LA".

And if you're already planning ahead for the show's final episodes, be sure to check out our list of the best shows like "Outer Banks" and our overall round-up of the best Netflix shows for more streaming recommendations.