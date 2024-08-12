New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Aug 12-18)

There are a few gems in the TV shows and movies new on Netflix this week.

Granted, one of these gems isn't exactly hidden. The show "Emily in Paris" has been a massive hit for Netflix, earning tons of views and even some awards nominations despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, it's back for a fourth season, and the first five episodes drop this Thursday.

Aside from the hit Netflix original show, there's a pair of movies worth keeping an eye on. "The Union" is a new action comedy Netflix original starring Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry and J.K. Simmons as a team of spies that looks like it could be fun. There's also "Daughters," a Netflix original documentary about four girls reuniting with their fathers at a DC prison for a special dance. It won at Sundance this year, so don't miss it.

Hungry for more? There's still plenty to choose from. Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special'

Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Crowd work is exactly what it sounds like. Rather than telling scripted jokes, the comedian interacts with the crowd and creates jokes on the fly. Some comedians excel at it, but because the comedian cannot always control what happens it's rare that you see it for longer than brief moments in a stand-up comedy special.

But in "Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special," the sometimes controversial stand-up comedian Matt Rife makes a whole special out of this high-risk comedic skill. Will he be able to keep things focused on the topic of dreams with his Charlotte, North Carolina audience? Or will things quickly turn into a nightmare? You'll have to watch to find out.

Watch on Netflix starting August 13

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Daughters'

Daughters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Daughters" tells the story of four daughters trying to connect with their incarcerated fathers. The film follows their journey as they bring a special Daddy Daughter Dance to the Washington, D.C. jail where their fathers are imprisoned, exploring the complicated yet love-filled relationships between these girls and their fathers.

This could end up being the best documentary of the year. It's already won the Audience Award for U.S. Documentary Films at Sundance this year and currently holds a perfect 100% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a must-watch on Netflix this week.

Watch on Netflix starting August 14

'Emily in Paris' season 4: Part 1

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Emily in Paris" stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily Cooper. Created by "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, the show follows Emily as she moves to Paris for a new life and the challenges it brings. The show has plenty of drama, from work screw-ups to scandalous love triangles.

The show is polarizing though. Critical responses are consistently mixed and often the show is maligned by audiences on review sites like Rotten Tomatoes, where it has an average audience score of just 48%. Despite this, it's also one of Netflix's most popular shows and is now in its fourth season. Two of the previous three seasons even secured Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. So clearly, someone likes this show.

Watch on Netflix from August 15

'The Union'

The Union | Mark Wahlberg + Halle Berry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Union" stars Mark Wahlberg as Mike, a relatively happy construction worker content to never leave New Jersey. One night though, his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry), walks into a bar and by the next morning Mike is waking up in London. Turns out Roxanne is a spy for the clandestine organization called The Union and she and her boss (J.K. Simmons) need a normal guy to execute the most dangerous mission they've ever faced.

Based on the trailer, this movie looks like a fun time, though my eyebrows raised at the over two-hour runtime. Hopefully, "The Union" uses that time to the fullest, packing it with action. But if it doesn't, you can just hit pause and grab a snack.

Watch on Netflix starting August 16

'Pearl'

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

While technically the middle chapter of Ti West’s "X" trilogy, "Pearl" is the prequel to both 2022's "X" and this year's "MaXXXine." The trilogy of slasher films stars Mia Goth as both the adult actress Maxine Minx and the elderly Pearl, who we first meet in "X."

In "Pearl" though, Goth strictly plays the eponymous Pearl, who is a young woman obsessed with a fantasy of becoming a Hollywood movie star. She lives on her parent’s Texas ranch while her husband serves in World War I and while he's away, she gets the chance to audition for a touring dance troupe and pursue her dream.

Unfortunately for Pearl, her parents (Tandi Wright and Matthew Sunderland) aren’t supportive of her ambitions, to say the least. So Pearl decides to take matters into her own hands in her quest for stardom. Horror fans have probably already seen this movie, but just about everyone (adults-only) should watch it this week on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix starting August 16

Everything new on Netflix: Aug 12-18

AUGUST 13

"Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special" (Netflix comedy special)

In Netflix's first-ever crowd work special, Matt Rife gets up close and personal with an unpredictable Charlotte audience to riff on all things dreams.

AUGUST 14

"Daughters" (Netflix documentary)

Four girls prepare to reunite with their fathers through a special dance at a DC prison in this moving documentary about the healing power of love.

"Worst Ex Ever" (Netflix documentary)

From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

AUGUST 15

"Emily in Paris" season 4: Part 1 (Netflix series)

Emily's life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she's ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city — and man — of her dreams.

"Average Joe" season 1

"Backyard Wilderness"

AUGUST 16

"I can't live without you" (AR) (Netflix film)

When a workaholic ruins a family event, his wife issues an ultimatum. Now, he has to choose between his two loves: his phone or his 20-year marriage.

"The Union" (Netflix film)

Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey – until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way. Directed by Julian Farino (Giri/Haji, Entourage), The Union also stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.

"Pearl"

AUGUST 17

"Love Next Door" (KR) (Netflix series)

A woman attempting to reboot her life returns to Korea and becomes entangled with her childhood friend — with whom she shares a complicated history.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 8/12/24

"The Woman King"

Leaving 8/13/24

"Paddington"

Leaving 8/15/24

"Dumb and Dumber To"

"Walk of Shame"