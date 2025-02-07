Netflix’s newest mini-series has me hooked — and it's based on a real Aussie Instagram scam

Just when I thought Netflix's Next On lineup couldn't get any better with some great content heading to the platform, I was beyond pleasantly surprised when the big red streamer's latest show, Apple Cider Vinegar, graced my screen yesterday evening (February 6).

The trailer for the highly anticipated drama dropped a few weeks ago, piquing the interest of true crime fans — myself included. As someone who prefers to indulge in the lighthearted nature of sitcoms and the occasional reality show, I do find myself reaching for harder-hitting narratives and intertwinings of complex crime stories every now and again.

After watching the trailer, you catch a glimpse of the glitzy, glamorous and long-gone era of the dawn of social media influencers circa 2012-2015. Nowadays, everyone's got a tripod, a vlog camera and ridiculous lighting setups, but Apple Cider Vinegar oh so carefully sends viewers back in time to the simpler days of duck lip selfies, OOTDs and the humble #Foodstagram.

Apple Cider Vinegar follows the real-events-turned-wrong of the homegrown Aussie Instagrammer, Belle Gibson, and the utter undoing of her health and wellness empire after it is revealed that Gibson's main motivation — her terminal brain cancer — was a well-calculated and fabricated rouse.

Now, it is important to note here that Gibson was not at all involved in the project and this is repeatedly brought up in fourth-wall disclaimers throughout the show. There are also elements of the story that are entirely fictionalized, so while a lot of the story's substance can point back to Gibson's real-life deceit, there are some plot points added for dramatic effect — but it pays off.

And it's safe to say now, after watching the first half of the series, that Apple Cider Vinegar hit my pre-conceived expectations out of the park.

Warning: spoilers ahead

Much like what was seen in Netflix's Inventing Anna, a similar tale of socialite deception, the webs of Gibson's lies (played by Kaitlyn Dever) are much more tangled than they seem. This entanglement is portrayed so perfectly by the montage sequence in the first few minutes of the show — and is even more perfectly accompanied by the backing track of Britney Spears' "Toxic".

From the jump, you know exactly what you're getting into. You see the rise of Belle's empire, akin to a catchy song and dance, all while being flashed aspects of her ultimate demise. It leads so well into the opening scene, in which Belle is meeting with PR agency representative and crisis manager, Hek, played by the charming Phoenix Raei.

You'll need to get a better read of Belle, though, to truly understand how deluded the character is. However, Kaitlyn Dever is impeccable at stringing everyone along for the ride, including the viewer. There are moments in which you root for Dever's character, but those moments are stolen away even quicker by Gibson's actions or response. Dever's performance is utterly convincing as she lies through her teeth to her coworkers, swindles a store clerk and does the most at her baby shower to convince others (who don't end up attending) that she's got a community around her, all in episode one. (It's also worth mentioning that Dever's accent work is so true blue (damn good for non-Aussies), that I was second-guessing my own accent.)

Gibson's character is encapsulated in several golden lines throughout the first few episodes, but by far, one of my favorites is said by Belle herself in episode one. When talking to breast cancer patient Lucy (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) about doctors lacking nutrition advice for chemo treatment, Belle drops the perfect pre-emptive line of "the arrogance is criminal when you think about it"... and for me, that rings true for the entire show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Secondary to this killer line is Chanelle's (Aisha Dee) description of Belle as a "host", where she "finds someone and attaches herself". This is, again, accompanied by a perfect shot-for-shot capture of a moment where Hek almost sees through Belle's BS but then is instantly swept up into her whole worldview.

Some honorable character mentions here will go to Milla, played by Alycia Debnam-Carey, who is spiteful at first introduction but is considerably unwrapped as a caring and considerate health advocate for cancer survivors after pushing back on her own treatment plans for alternative therapy. Milla's plot occurs in parallel to Belle's in the first two episodes before their worlds collide in the third. Milla's family subplot is wholesome, but at times, I wasn't as invested in it as I was in discovering Belle's true nature.

Another great character here is Clive (Ashley Zukerman), Belle's partner who I won't say too much about, but just know, I strongly believe he deserves SO MUCH BETTER. I think my biggest takeaway from Clive's character is that you can think someone has great intentions but sometimes their manipulations get the better of you, and this rings true for poor ol' Clive.

Aside from Clive and Milla, Lucy, Justin, Arlo and Chanelle (played by Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith, Chai Hansen and Dee, respectively) round out the cast rather well, and each has their own stake in Belle's downfall.

How to watch Apple Cider Vinegar

(Image credit: Netflix)

As someone whose adolescence was spent during this period of social media's true beginnings, it was somewhat delightful to reconnect with some forgotten aspects of what it used to be like.

For starters, there's a mention of Hipstamatic, a relic of photography apps past and for me, I geeked out the most at Milla's first job at Girlfriend Magazine, a true icon of the 2010s. There are also quiet nods to Aussie culture during the episodes, too, like squabbles over coffee milk options, the use of the classic red Pawpaw ointment and, of course, the overuse of scarves in outfits.

While the show itself has received a nice 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, if you're a fan of Inventing Anna, or just want to relive Instagram's glory days, this is the show to binge-watch this weekend. No matter where you live in the world, you can watch all six episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix now.