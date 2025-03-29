Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

These 3 Netflix top 10 shows are actually worth the hype

(L-R) Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, in Adolescence
(Image credit: Netflix)

When you're trying to find the next binge-worthy series, checking out the Netflix top 10 is a great way to figure out what to watch next on the best streaming service.

But while it's great for cutting through the noise quickly, not every series is guaranteed to be a winner. That's why we've combed through the Netflix top 10 to spotlight the three best shows that are actually worth your time.

Leading the pack this weekend is a critically acclaimed limited series, a gripping new reality show, and a docuseries about a modern-day treasure hunt. Below, you can find a summary of all three shows. Looking for even more streaming recommendations? Be sure to check out everything new on Netflix in March.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Million Dollar Secret'

Million Dollar Secret | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Million Dollar Secret | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Fans of "The Traitors" won't want to miss Netflix's latest competition show, "Million Dollar Secret." Hosted by "Shaun of the Dead" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Peter Serafinowicz, this exciting new series follows a group of 11 contestants on the hunt for the 12th, who is saddled with a $1 million prize.

That 12th player must do everything to avoid suspicion while the rest of the group puts their heads together to track them down and steal the cash for themselves. With its battle royale, predator vs. prey set-up, Netflix seems to be targeting the same audiences that binged "Squid Game" and its unsettling spin-off "Squid Game: The Challenge" that landed last December.

Watch "Million Dollar Secret" on Netflix now

'Adolescence'

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

"Adolescence" is the talk of the internet right now, and for good reason. The harrowing crime drama has already scored a near-perfect 99% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's held strong in the streamer's number 1 spot since debuting on March 13.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, this gripping British limited series follows a family suddenly torn apart when armed officers burst into their home and arrest 13-year-old Jamie (Owen Cooper), accusing him of murdering a girl in his school.

Each episode unfolds in a single, uninterrupted take, which draws you into all the twists and turns of the investigation. His parents, Eddie (Stephen Graham) and Manda (Christine Tremarco), initially believe it all must be some terrible mistake, but they grow to question his innocence as damning evidence emerges.

Watch "Adolescence" on Netflix now

'Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure'

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Netflix's latest docuseries dives into the wild story behind a modern-day treasure hunt. 80-year-old art dealer and author Forrest Fenn became larger-than-life when he announced he'd hidden a chest filled with gold and jewels in the Rocky Mountains.

Left with only brief, cryptic clues to its location, fortune chasers by the drove set out to find the elusive, million-dollar prize. Jared McGilliard's three-part documentary," Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure," delves into this thrilling, decade-long search to find the treasure.

Watch "Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure" on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 list

  1. "Adolescence"
  2. "The Residence"
  3. "Million Dollar Secret"
  4. "Harlan Coben's Caught"
  5. "Gold and Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure"
  6. "Survival of the Thickest"
  7. "Chelsea Handler: The Feeling"
  8. "Temptation Island"
  9. "Running Point"
  10. "Weak Hero"

