Netflix top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching right now

Combing through Netflix’s vast content library can be overwhelming. So, when trying to decide what to watch next many subscribers turn to the streaming service’s top 10 list of the most-watched movies. But a high ranking on this list doesn't guarantee a movie's overall quality.

I track the Netflix top 10 daily and can confirm that it’s not uncommon for some stinkers to make their way into the ranking. Case in point, "Atlas" starring Jennifer Lopez held the top spot for more than a week despite its terrible 18% score on Rotten Tomatoes. So to help you spot the gems worth watching, I’m picking out the three movies in the Netflix top 10 you should stream first.

These picks are based on the Netflix most-watched list as of 1 p.m. ET on Friday, June 14. And one final note before I dive into the list, I’ve omitted the current Netflix No.1 “Hit Man” but only because it’s been out for two weeks and you’ve probably already watched it by now, but if you haven’t, watch it first, then these stream these three.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Wonder' (2017)

“Wonder” is a delightfully charming feel-good flick that will have the whole family shedding a tear. Based on the 2012 novel by R. J. Palacio, it centers on August “Auggie” Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a 10-year-old boy living in Brooklyn with his loving parents (Julia Robert and Owen Wilson), older sister Via (Izabela Vidovic) and pet dog Daisy. It may sound like a very average childhood, but there’s one thing that makes Auggie anything but ordinary.

Auggie was born with a rare medical condition that caused facial deformities, and after dozens of surgeries in his early years to enable him to see, smell and hear, he’s about to enter the fifth grade and is swapping home school for a local middle school. As he settles into his new class, Auggie learns that the people around him won’t always be accepting of his differences, but his compassion and positivity inspire those in his life to be better, and he proves sometimes it’s good to stand out.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Remembering Gene Wilder' (2024)

From “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” to “Blazing Saddle” to “The Producers” and “Young Frankenstein”, Gene Wilder entertained audiences all of his life. Even after his passing in 2016 at the age of 83, his filmography bursting with comedic classics lives on for new generations of viewers. This new Netflix original biographical documentary aims to celebrate the larger-than-life funnyman with rare archive footage and home videos giving viewers a unique personal insight.

“Remembering Gene Wilder” includes candid interviews with his family and friends who knew him best as well as former co-stars and collaborators Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, Carol Kane and lots more. Netflix subscribers who have watched this already clearly found it to be as loveable as the man himself, as it currently holds a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes . Critics have also been impressed labeling it a “fitting tribute to a comic icon”.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Lego Movie' (2014)

“The Lego Movie” was something of a childhood dream come true for me. I spent my youth watching (and making my own) Lego stop-motion videos, so this 2014 animated movie evoked a whole heap of nostalgia the first time I saw it in theaters. But even if you don’t have a deep connection with the Danish construction toy, it’s still a hugely impressive family flick that’s bursting with zany humor, ridiculous characters and some of the best animation around.

“The Lego Movie” follows the adventures of an average mini-figure called Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt). He lives in the city of Bricksburg and lives a simple everyday life. But this world is shattered when he stumbles upon the mysterious “Piece of Resistance” and becomes the only hope of saving the entire Lego universe from the evil Lord Business (Will Ferrell). Teaming up with master builders Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks) and Vitruvius (Morgan Freeman), it’s now up to the clueless Emmet to save the day without failing to pieces.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

"Hit Man" (2024) "Home" (2015) "Under Paris" (2024) "Wonder" (2017) "Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors" (2024) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "Remembering Gene Wilder" (2024) "Crazy Rich Asians" (2018) "How to Rob a Bank" (2024) "The Lego Movie" (2014)