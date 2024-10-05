Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Whenever I can't figure out what to watch next, I make a beeline to the Netflix top 10 to figure out what movies have everyone buzzing. Sure, they're not all guaranteed to be winners (just look at "Sing" in the #1 spot this week), but it's a good tool for cutting through the noise quickly.

And there are plenty of standout gems in the Netflix top 10 right now. After carefully going through the list, we’ve found the best three movies worth adding to your watchlist. They include a riveting true crime documentary, a dystopian thriller, and one of the best slasher movie remakes in recent memory. So without further ado, let's dive into what movies are worth the hype in the Netflix top 10.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. ET on October 5.

BEST MOVIES IN THE NETFLIX TOP 10

'The Platform 2'

While I wasn't a big fan of the first "The Platform," I appreciated that it at least brought something new to the well-trodden dystopian genre. And given its success, it's little wonder why Netflix ordered a prequel. With Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia back at the helm once more, "The Platform 2" takes us back to the Pit, a tower-style prison where inmates are regularly shuffled between floors, and their only food source is lowered on a platform starting from the top. This time around, the inmates have established a shaky truce to ensure everyone gets fed, but it quickly devolves into an all-out war between different camps while a mysterious overseer pulls strings behind the scenes.

'Halloween'

The 2018 “Halloween” reboot was widely praised as a return to the form for the iconic horror slasher series. With director David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride at the helm and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode from the original, it sees the masked murdered Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) escape from prison to once again wreak havoc among the streets of Haddonfield. It all builds to a bloody and satisfying finale that gives us the Laurie vs. Michael rematch that fans have wanted since John Carpenter's original "Halloween."

'Jailbreak: Love on the Run'

Netflix's latest true-crime documentary dives into one of the most shocking prison escape stories of all time. Directed by Dan Abrams and executive produced by Rachel Stockman, "Jailbreak: Love on the Run" follows the relationship between Casey White, an inmate convicted for attempted murder and robbery, and Vicky White, the corrections officer who broke him out of custody in 2022 following her retirement party. The romance between the two led to a high-profile manhunt and media frenzy that shocked the world. "Jailbreak: Love on the Run" brings together Vicky White's friends and former colleagues to try and uncover where everything went so wrong.

NETFLIX TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "Sing" (2016)

2. "The Platform 2" (2024)

3. "The Mechanic" (2011)

4. "The Garfield Movie" (2024)

5. "Escape Plan" (2013)

6. "2 Guns" (2013)

7. "It Chapter Two" (2019)

8. "Robin Hood" (2018)

9. "Jailbreak: Love on the Run" (2024)

10. "Halloween" (2018)