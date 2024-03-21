My 7 favorite new to Peacock movies that you should watch March 2024

We love to recommend movies here at Tom's Guide, and with all the great new titles arriving on Peacock this month, it's the perfect opportunity for a round-up.

For this list, I've combed through everything new on Peacock in March 2024 to highlight some of my all-time favorites on offer. But, don't worry, I'm not including anything that I know is truly divisive or annoying — after all, we all like stuff that we're judged for.

Instead, you'll find one of the greatest dystopian series of a generation; a truly chilling post-apocalyptic thriller; the latest colorful, ear-worm-filled entry in the "Trolls" movie franchise (look, don't knock it until you've watched it, alright?); and more. Read on for some of the best new movies to watch on Peacock this month.

'Trolls Band Together'

The Trolls are back in "Trolls Band Together," the latest in DreamsWorks' animated series based on the wild-haired toy dolls you may remember playing with growing up. Featuring a star-studded cast, including genuine pop sensations, the Trolls series is undeniably geared toward younger kiddos. But between the fun karaoke numbers, eye-catching visuals, and playful humor, it makes for a solid popcorn movie if nothing else.

In "Trolls Band Together," Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) embark on a mission to rescue his brother Floyd (Troye Sivan). Along the way, they stumble upon the grouchy, music-hating Branch's past life as a member of the boyband BroZone. Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi lend their voices to the other band members, which is not a mash-up I knew I needed until now. This latest Trolls adventure also serves as a de facto NSYNC reunion, with the boy band performing their first original song in decades during the movie.

Watch it now on Peacock

'The Hunger Games' series

Suzanne Collins' "The Hunger Games" books rocked the world of young adult fiction in the early 2000s and 2010s. Given the flood of copycat works it inspired, it's easy to forget how genuinely compelling the original was (especially since it's often written off as a "Battle Royale" knockoff).

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The saga of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and her ground-roots coup against the totalitarian regime of the Capitol arrives on Peacock this month. That includes the original "The Hunger Games," "Catching Fire," and "Mockingjay" parts one and two.

The series is set in a dystopian future America where children fight to the death in the annual Hunger Games to entertain the ruling classes. When Katniss emerges as an unlikely champion from one of the poorest districts, what begins as a contest for survival snowballs into a full-blown revolution. Of course, this wouldn't be a young adult flick without a love triangle, but thankfully the teenage drama takes a back seat to the political intrigue and nail-biting action of the games themselves.

Watch it now on Peacock

'Jesus Christ Superstar'

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is one of those movies that feels like a fever dream and is all the better for it. The rock opera soundtrack is of course iconic, filled with earworms that are bound to get stuck in your head like Carl Anderson's "Heaven on Their Minds" or "Superstar."

But it's the movie's setting, filmed on location in a literal desert in Israel, combined with modern-day costumes and props that land somewhere between backwoods renaissance fair and retrofuturist cosplay that really leave a lasting impression. Ted Neely delivers a powerful yet understated performance as Jesus, but it's really Anderson as Judas who forms the heart and soul of the movie, whether he's belting out his inner turmoil and reservations from the hills of Jerusalem or beyond the grave.

Watch it now on Peacock.

'Snowpiercer'

No matter how chilly this winter may have been, it doesn't get much colder than a "global freezing extinction event." That's the hook of "Snowpiercer," a post-apocalyptic thriller set aboard a train that circles the globe at top speed to keep the last remnants of humanity from literally freezing to death. The train is a fully self-contained ecosystem and functioning society on its own, with the poorest passengers in the rear cars and the wealthiest at the front.

Based on the French graphic novel "Le Transperceneige," it's a mesmerizing, genre-bending epic that also marks the English-language debut of South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, best known for his 2019 Best Picture Oscar winner "Parasite." "Snowpiercer" is a blunt but effective allegory about classism, and Bong creates an immersive world within the confines of its claustrophobic setting. When a revolt begins with an uprising in the tail section, Chris Evans plays the rebel leader with Tilda Swinton as the woman who keeps the precarious order that is about to be overthrown.

Watch it now on Peacock

'The Prince of Egypt'

Ok I know what you're thinking: "Good lord, are there really three musicals on this list?" Listen, when you give a grown-up theater kid free rein to pick their favorite movies, you get what you get.

Before Dreamworks pivoted exclusively to 3D after the runaway success of "Shrek," the studio firmly established itself as a competent Disney rival with "The Prince of Egypt." The second feature film from DreamWorks and the first to be traditionally animated, "The Prince of Egypt" wowed critics and audiences alike with its poignant, haunting soundtrack and gorgeous visuals that blended then-nascent 3D technology with traditional 2D animation.

Like a lot of kids, I was too busy being scared out of my wits by "The Prince of Egypt" to appreciate it growing up. Only upon revisiting it as an adult was I finally able to understand why it's such a critically acclaimed movie (even if "The Plagues" sequence is still absolute nightmare fuel).

Watch it now on Peacock