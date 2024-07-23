'What We Do in the Shadows' final season premiere date announced by FX — the end is near

Even immortal vampires have to say goodbye. FX has announced that the sixth and final season of the supernatural mockumentary comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” will premiere on October 21 on FX with the first three episodes of the 11-episode season. Subsequent episodes will premiere weekly on FX and be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Since premiering in 2019, “What We Do in the Shadows” has been one of FX’s biggest hits and has been nominated for dozens of Emmy Awards. It’s up for eight awards at this year’s forthcoming Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Although it’s based on the 2014 movie directed by show producers Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the TV show has taken on a life of its own and has surpassed the film’s popularity. The final season gives "What We Do in the Shadows" a chance to cement its place as one of the most beloved comedy series of the past decade.

Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch return for the sixth season as the vampire roommates living on Staten Island, along with Harvey Guillen as their human companion Guillermo and Kristen Schaal as the vampire functionary known as the Guide, who joined the regular cast in the fifth season.

The new season will follow up on Guillermo’s brief stint as a vampire, as he re-evaluates his life and tries to find his purpose without his singular focus on being the vampires’ familiar with the hope of one day joining them.

Other storylines teased for this season include the vampires’ former roommate returning from a 50-year nap and forcing them to assess how little they’ve accomplished. Plus, the characters “will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon,” according to the season announcement from FX.

As for what else to expect from the final season, Guillen told TV Line, “I think we end with a bang. I would say we’re building up to something very expensive… We’re in a different world.”

Co-star Matt Berry promised TV Line there would be “stunts” and “guest stars,” although he didn’t offer any specific details. With the show coming to a close, though, there’s a good chance that fan-favorite recurring characters will show up for one last appearance.

If you haven’t checked out “What We Do in the Shadows” yet, or you’re looking to refresh your memory (and get some laughs) before the final season premieres, all five previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.