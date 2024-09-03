One of my favorite movies of the past 10 years is heading back to theaters — and it’s even better on the big screen

I have no interest in jazz music. So, you can imagine my shock upon watching “Whiplash” for the first time back in 2014 and being absolutely blown away.

This drama about an ambitious young jazz drummer pushing himself beyond the point of obsession to impress his cutthroat instructor turned out to be not just one of the best movies of its release year but among my favorite flicks ever made.

Directed by Damien Chazelle — who was partially inspired by his own experience in a competitive high school jazz band — “Whiplash” was a critical smash upon release, and a major awards-player the following year to boot. Its legacy has remained intact over the past decade, and its inclusion is practically mandatory in just about any credible roundup of the best movies of the 2010s.

To celebrate this masterful psychological drama reaching a big birthday, “Whiplash” is returning to movie theatres to mark its 10th anniversary later this month. From September 20, you’ll be able to see “Whiplash” where it truly belongs. And I can’t wait to experience it on the big screen again. Here's why you should book your tickets...

‘Whiplash’ is a modern-day masterpiece

WHIPLASH | 10th Anniversary Rerelease Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

In “Whiplash”, Miles Teller plays Andrew Neiman, a young jazz drummer with big dreams of becoming a legendary musician. Attending the prestigious Shaffer Conservatory, he’s delighted when he’s drafted into the school’s top studio band. Thinking he’s on a fast track to fulfilling his musical ambitions, his excitement is shortlived when he finds himself locked in a battle of wills against the band’s cruel instructor, Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons).

Fletcher’s extreme methods — which include verbally berating his students, threats of physical violence and throwing chairs around the room — push Miles to his limits, but also bring out his immense talent and deeply motivate him. As Miles becomes dangerously fixated on earning Fletcher’s approval, he starts to cross dangerous lines into obsessive territory, pushing himself beyond his limits to be the best.

“Whiplash” is a pulsating drama that takes place primarily in cramped band rooms, and yet it’s more tense and exhilarating than many action movies. Chazelle’s direction is especially phenomenal, with an unrelenting pace that builds to one of the best endings in modern movie history. And I simply can’t talk about “Whiplash” without mentioning the two leading performances.

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Sony)

Miles Teller is impressive as Miles, giving the audience a likable protagonist to root for, but it’s J.K. Simmons that steals the show, twice over. Simmons won an Academy Award for his work here, and it’s one of the most justified Oscar wins ever. The actor is breathtaking as a towering figure who acts more like a drill sergeant than a studio band conductor. Yet, Miles’ obsession with earning Fletcher’s respect feels oddly understandable. There’s an intoxicating gravitas about Fletcher too. And the movie’s best moments come when these characters two square off over the drum kit.

“Whiplash” is unquestionably a modern masterpiece, and I’m not the only one with plenty of positive things to say about this 2014 movie. “Whiplash” scores an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes , from more than 300 reviews, and its audience score is identical at 94% also, proving that this is one of those remarkable movies where the critics and viewers see eye-to-eye.

Here's why you need to see ‘Whiplash’ in theaters

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo / Sony)

On the surface, “Whiplash” might not seem like a movie you need to rush out to the theaters to see, but just because it lacks large-scale car chases or CGI-fueled set pieces doesn’t make it any less cinematic. I firmly believe that pretty much any movie is better on the big screen, but the real reason to see “Whiplash” in cinemas is because of the sound design.

As a movie all about jazz drumming, each beat of the kit sounds all the more impressive when pumped through industry-grade equipment, and the grand finale especially will hit you even harder when it’s reverberating through a high-ceiling auditorium. Plus, this re-release will be a new 4K DCP print of the movie, so it’ll look (and sound) better than what you can watch at home.

Not to mention, many fans of this movie may have missed the chance to see it in theaters back in 2014, as its stellar reputation really solidified in the months following its release. So, consider this re-release a second chance to watch “Whiplash” in the setting it was created for.

When “Whiplash” returns to movie theaters later this month, you’ll find me in the front row, tapping along with every single beat of the drum. Make sure you don’t miss it either.