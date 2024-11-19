Hulu's new crime drama just dropped — and critics are calling this show 'wonderfully mind-bending'

Hulu’s latest crime drama, “Interior Chinatown”, has just dropped (November 19), and critics are already praising it. For those who love a genre-bending narrative that isn’t afraid to be a little satire, this show might be your next binge-watch on the streaming service.

At its core, the show is about a struggling actor stuck in the background of a police procedural. When an unexpected crime thrusts him into the spotlight, the lines between fiction and reality blur. And that's when the wild action spiced up with the comic stylings of its lead stars takes over.

It was obvious from the first “Interior Chinatown” trailer that this is not your typical crime drama. It’s a bold, reflective exploration of identity, culture and the roles we’re often forced to play. If you’re looking for a show that’s emotionally gripping and visually pleasing, here’s everything you need to know about “Interior Chinatown”, including what the critics are saying about it…

What is ‘Interior Chinatown’ about?

Interior Chinatown | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

“Interior Chinatown” is a ten-episode limited adaptation of Charles Yu's award-winning novel of the same name. It follows Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character in a fictional police procedural called Black & White. Living in Chinatown, Willis works as a waiter and dreams of stepping out of the stereotypical roles assigned to him as an Asian American.

However, his life takes a turn when he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, forcing him to confront hidden secrets in Chinatown, explore his family’s buried history and navigate his own identity and aspirations. The show includes plenty of dark humor and heartfelt drama to critique stereotypes and question the roles people play in society.

‘Interior Chinatown’ reviews — what the critics are saying

“Interior Chinatown” currently has 83% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. This comes from only six reviews, so it’s likely the rating will change the more critics review it over time. However, this is a solid score to start off with.

Belen Edwards from Mashable said: “Interior Chinatown already proves that it's a sharply constructed show with a lot to say. But with the help of its dizzying genre switch-ups and some dynamic direction... the show jumps into the realm of fearlessly unique, making a place all for itself.” Screen Rant’s Grant Hermanns believes this show is a “wonderfully mind-bending exploration of Asian-American representation in Hollywood.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Rendy Jones from RogerEbert said: “Interior Chinatown is a visceral and biting satire of the minuscule and stereotypical roles Asian Americans had to play in American television while being an engaging neo-noir comedy.”

(Image credit: Hulu)

Some critics weren’t so amazed by it. Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han stated: “But all this self-referentiality only does so much to disguise the fact that the central plot is rather thin — and, worse, populated by characters only slightly more dimensional than the very archetypes they’re meant to challenge.”

Jeff Ewing from Collider was a little more positive in his review, although he still had issues with the show: “Interior Chinatown is a relevantly novel procedural outing with a strong lead in Jimmy O. Yang, though its metafictional elements aren't utilized as well or consistently as they could be.”

Should you stream ‘Interior Chinatown’?

(Image credit: Hulu)

“Interior Chinatown” seems to offer a fresh take on the crime drama genre. With its talented cast and unique exploration of identity and representation, this show has already made a strong impression on critics. So, if you’re looking for something fun and different to binge-watch this week, “Interior Chinatown” is one to add to your list. And it has the potential to become one of Hulu’s standout hits of the year.

Not feeling it? Check out the top new movies to stream this week. You can also see our guide on where to stream all 47 Hallmark Christmas movies, if you want to get in the festive spirit.

Stream all 10 episodes of "Interior Chinatown" on Hulu now.