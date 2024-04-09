3 best crime dramas on Netflix right now

There's nothing like the high stakes and suspense that come with a good crime drama. This popular genre has been captivating audiences since the dawn of television, and now that we're in the thick of the streaming age, there's no shortage of classic whodunits, high-octane police procedurals and dark psychological explorations to check out. This is especially true on Netflix, which adds dozens of new crime dramas every year to its extensive library, which can be a little overwhelming for even the most ardent genre fan to parse through.

Fortunately, we have curated a few of the best crime dramas currently on the streamer, which include dark explorations of morality, unexpected twists and of course, plenty of double crosses you won't see coming! If you're looking for your next Netflix crime drama to obsess over, here are our recommendations.

‘Ozark’

One of the first breakout crime dramas on Netflix, "Ozark" stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who gets tangled up in a money-laundering scheme for a dangerous Mexican drug cartel, forcing his family to flee to the Ozark mountains. However, instead of laying low or starting anew in this remote area, Byrde decides to launch a bigger laundering operation instead, potentially exposing himself and his family not only to law enforcement but also the dangerous Kansas City Mob as well.

Viewers follow the journey of the Byrde family as they are forced to make difficult choices in order to survive, and the show doesn't shy away from the often devastating consequences of their actions.

Critics and viewers alike have praised the series for its realistic dialogue, smart pacing, and tense atmosphere. The series was nominated for an incredible 45 Primetime Emmy Award nominations during its four-season run and managed to get star Jason Bateman a win for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019.

Watch on Netflix

‘Money Heist' ('La Casa Del Papel')

"Money Heist," also known as "La Casa de Papel," is a Spanish crime drama series that follows a heist dreamed up by an enigmatic character known only as "The Professor," who has cooked up a plan to infiltrate the Royal Mint of Spain and print billions of euros.

To accomplish his goal, The Professor assembles a team of uniquely talented individuals who each have a specific part to play in his expertly crafted plan. However, as viewers might expect, things quickly go awry and the team has to deal with high-pressure situations, double-crosses, near misses and constant tension from the differing agendas and motivations of the various team members.

"Money Heist" was an instant hit with Netflix viewers, becoming the most-viewed international series of all time when it was released. And perhaps even more impressively, since the series ended in 2021, several parts have remained in Netflix's Top 10 international all-time most-viewed series list, with part 4 only bested by "Squid Games" in terms of all-time views.

Watch on Netflix

‘Narcos: Mexico’

Looking for a crime drama inspired by real events? "Narcos: Mexico" chronicles the rise of the infamous Guadalajara Cartel in 1980s Mexico, led by Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (played by Diego Luna) who unifies disparate drug lords under his banner, laying the foundation for one of the most powerful drug empires in history.

Opposing him is DEA agent Kiki Camarena (played by Michael Peña), who ventures deep undercover to infiltrate the cartel. Their dangerous game of cat and mouse ignites a brutal conflict that exposes the complexities of the drug war from both sides, painting an unflinching portrait of the true cost of power.

The series is lauded for its accurate portrayal of the violence and desperation that plagued this era, and its exploration of the complex motivations behind both Gallardo and Camerena will stay with viewers long after they have streamed the final episode of this harrowing three-season series.

Watch on Netflix