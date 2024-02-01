New on Disney Plus in February 2024 — all the new movies and shows to watch
All the new shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this month
Now that we're treading water in 2024 — it's already February! — we're starting to see even more heavy hitters that are new to the Disney Plus catalogue. That includes the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe theatrical installment, "The Marvels". If you missed it while it was in theaters, now's a great time to check it out for the first (or fifth) time.
Want even more than this blockbuster superhero flick? This month's premieres also include the final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" and the debut of the magical "Iwájú" as well as a slew of additional returning series and other library titles. Check out our picks and everything else that's new on Disney Plus in February 2024.
New on Disney Plus in February 2024: Top Picks
'The Marvels'
Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) sets off on a new cosmic adventure after her own solo film. Having freed herself from the clutches of the Kree and dismantled their Supreme Intelligence, Carol faces the unforeseen fallout: a universe teetering on the brink of chaos. Her journey leads her to a wormhole connected to a Kree revolutionary, where fate intertwines her destiny with two other power-wielding heroes, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). They find their places swapped uncontrollably when using their powers, which brings them even closer as a team of heroes.
Premieres February 7 on Disney Plus
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' season 3
The final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" promises an intergalactic rollercoaster of emotions and action — but you probably already knew that. As Clone Force 99 (Dee Bradley Baker) embarks on their most challenging mission yet, the stakes are higher than ever as they work to reunite with Omega (Michelle Ang). Trapped within the confines of a remote Imperial science lab, Omega faces her own perilous journey. After the group becomes splintered, they must forge alliances with unexpected new companions and work to free themselves from a perilous new location while on their way to Omega. The conclusion to this fan-favorite series has been a long time coming, and now it's set to play out on the streamer.
Premieres February 21 on Disney Plus
'Iwájú'
Tola (Simisola Gbadamosi) is a girl from a futuristic Lagos who wants to learn more about the world and everything in it. Kole (Siji Soetan) is a brilliant self-taught tech whiz. Their worlds collide in this event series collaboration between Disney and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali. As the pair get to know more about each other and spend more time together, they unravel the hidden secrets of the technologically advanced vision of Lagos and find several unexpected pitfalls with each other's very different lives, despite the idyllic lives they both thought the other pair lived.
Premieres February 28 on Disney Plus
Everything new on Disney Plus in February 2024
February 2
- Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 1 and 2
- Pixar’s SparkShort Self - Premiere
February 3
- Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) - New Episodes
February 5
- Arctic Acsent with Alex Honnold
February 7
- The Marvels - Premiere
- Assembled: The Making of The Marvels - Premiere
February 9
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) - New Episodes
- Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 3 and 4
February 13
- The Space Race
February 14
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 6) - 13 Episodes
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes
February 16
- Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 5 and 6
February 20
- Operation Arctic Cure
February 21
- Pupstruction (Season 1) - 3 Episodes
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Premiere Episodes 1-3
February 28
- Dino Ranch (Season 3) - 11 Episodes
- Iwájú - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Iwájú: A Day Ahead - Premiere
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 4
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
