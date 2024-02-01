Now that we're treading water in 2024 — it's already February! — we're starting to see even more heavy hitters that are new to the Disney Plus catalogue. That includes the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe theatrical installment, "The Marvels". If you missed it while it was in theaters, now's a great time to check it out for the first (or fifth) time.

Want even more than this blockbuster superhero flick? This month's premieres also include the final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" and the debut of the magical "Iwájú" as well as a slew of additional returning series and other library titles. Check out our picks and everything else that's new on Disney Plus in February 2024.

New on Disney Plus in February 2024: Top Picks

'The Marvels'

Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) sets off on a new cosmic adventure after her own solo film. Having freed herself from the clutches of the Kree and dismantled their Supreme Intelligence, Carol faces the unforeseen fallout: a universe teetering on the brink of chaos. Her journey leads her to a wormhole connected to a Kree revolutionary, where fate intertwines her destiny with two other power-wielding heroes, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). They find their places swapped uncontrollably when using their powers, which brings them even closer as a team of heroes.

Premieres February 7 on Disney Plus

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' season 3

The final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" promises an intergalactic rollercoaster of emotions and action — but you probably already knew that. As Clone Force 99 (Dee Bradley Baker) embarks on their most challenging mission yet, the stakes are higher than ever as they work to reunite with Omega (Michelle Ang). Trapped within the confines of a remote Imperial science lab, Omega faces her own perilous journey. After the group becomes splintered, they must forge alliances with unexpected new companions and work to free themselves from a perilous new location while on their way to Omega. The conclusion to this fan-favorite series has been a long time coming, and now it's set to play out on the streamer.

Premieres February 21 on Disney Plus

'Iwájú'

(Image credit: Disney)

Tola (Simisola Gbadamosi) is a girl from a futuristic Lagos who wants to learn more about the world and everything in it. Kole (Siji Soetan) is a brilliant self-taught tech whiz. Their worlds collide in this event series collaboration between Disney and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali. As the pair get to know more about each other and spend more time together, they unravel the hidden secrets of the technologically advanced vision of Lagos and find several unexpected pitfalls with each other's very different lives, despite the idyllic lives they both thought the other pair lived.

Premieres February 28 on Disney Plus

Everything new on Disney Plus in February 2024

February 2

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 1 and 2

Pixar’s SparkShort Self - Premiere

February 3

Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) - New Episodes

February 5

Arctic Acsent with Alex Honnold

February 7

The Marvels - Premiere

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels - Premiere

February 9

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) - New Episodes

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 3 and 4

February 13

The Space Race

February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 6) - 13 Episodes

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes

February 16

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) - Episodes 5 and 6

February 20

Operation Arctic Cure

February 21

Pupstruction (Season 1) - 3 Episodes

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Premiere Episodes 1-3

February 28

Dino Ranch (Season 3) - 11 Episodes

Iwájú - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Iwájú: A Day Ahead - Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 4