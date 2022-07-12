This awesome Xbox Series S Prime Day deal throws in a gaming headset for under $300

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X are still pretty tough to find, the Xbox Series S has been in stock just about everywhere for the last six months. As such, the trick isn’t finding an Xbox Series S — it’s finding a good deal on one. Luckily, we’ve found one such Prime Day deal that combines a Series S with one of the best gaming headsets you can buy.

Right now, you can get an Xbox Series S and a SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset for $294 on Amazon (opens in new tab). The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s current-gen budget console, while the Arctis 3 is an inexpensive wired gaming headset, with better design and features than you’d normally find for the price. Purchased separately, the gear would run you about $350. As such, at the current rate, you’re essentially getting an Xbox Series S with a free headset thrown in.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S + SteelSeries Arctis 3: was $369 now $294 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Series S is a solid, inexpensive console, and the SteelSeries Arctis 3 is a solid, inexpensive headset. Together, they provide a complete gaming package for players with full HD or QHD displays, and who don’t mind wired headsets. If you want to play excellent digital games and hear them on a balanced soundscape, this bundle should get you what you need.

Tom’s Guide has reviewed both the Xbox Series S and the Arctis 3, and we came away pleased with both products. While the Series S lacks the 4K resolution and disc drive of the Series X, the Series S is still a stellar little console, with fast load times and a huge library of both modern and classic titles.

Likewise, the Arctis 3 is about as good as wired console headsets get, with a balanced soundscape, a clear mic and an extremely comfortable fit. This is thanks to its “ski goggles” headband, which automatically adjusts to fit each player’s head.

It’s worth noting that this bundle wouldn’t actually be worth buying at full price. The Xbox Series S costs $299 by itself, and the Arctis 3 costs $49 by itself. As such, the full-priced bundle is actually more expensive than buying the two components separately. But the beauty of Prime Day is that bad deals can become good deals in the blink of an eye — and they can sell out just as fast.