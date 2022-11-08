This Asus OLED laptop just crashed to lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are coming in fast from multiple retailers, and we're keeping tabs on the very best sales worth your time (and money). If you’re in the market for a solid laptop with a large screen, we’ve found a deal you may want to consider.

Right now the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED K513 laptop is just $629 on Amazon (opens in new tab). This machine normally retails for $799. As far as we can tell, this is its lowest price yet. Given its specs, most notably its large 15.6-inch OLED screen, this could be the perfect laptop for work and play.

You can get the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED K513 laptop for $170 off. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel i5-1135G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Considering the reduced price, you may want to snag one now before they’re all sold out.

As configured, this machine packs an 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. These specs should be more than sufficient for everyday multitasking.

The Asus VivoBook 15’s most distinguishing feature is its 15.6-inch OLED screen. That alone could be a big selling point for folks who want a great display for watching content from services like YouTube and Netflix.

Also, 15.6-inches is big enough to make movies and TV shows look great but not too big that the laptop becomes burdensome to carry around. This system weighs a relatively light 3.8 pounds.

The Asus VivoBook 15 has everything most people seek in a notebook. It has respectable specs for regular computing work and a large display for consuming content. And considering you save $170 via this deal, this machine is even more appealing.

Keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for more great discounts and be sure to check out our Black Friday deals live blog (opens in new tab). We’ll make sure you don’t miss a must-have deal.