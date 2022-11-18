SteelSeries Arctis 7P Black Friday deal drops one of the best gaming headsets to $89

If you’re hunting for early Black Friday deals, then consider purchasing the SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X gaming headset. Whether you have a PS5, an Xbox Series X or a Nintendo Switch, this wireless headset can provide great sound and a comfortable fit. Right now, you can get it at a substantial $60 discount — but once it’s gone, it may be gone for good.

First things first: You can buy the SteelSeries Arctis 7P from SteelSeries for $89 (opens in new tab). You can also buy the SteelSeries Arctis 7X from SteelSeries for $89 (opens in new tab); they’re located on two separate pages, but they’re extremely similar devices. The SteelSeries 7P is optimized for PS5, but also works with PC and Switch; the SteelSeries 7X works with all of the above, plus Xbox consoles. All you have to do is flip a switch on the USB-C wireless dongle. As such, the 7X is the better investment if you have an Xbox console, or plan to get one. But the 7P has a smaller dongle and a color scheme that matches the PS5, if those are of more interest to you.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X is a versatile and comfortable gaming headset. It’s compatible with just about every gaming system out there, thanks to its USB-C wireless dongle, its USB-A adapter and its optional 3.5 mm cord. The 7X version also works with Microsoft’s idiosyncratic Xbox wireless protocol. The sound quality is good, and the elastic headband ensures a perfect fit.

If you’re wondering why SteelSeries is selling one of its best headsets at such a steep discount, there is a small catch: the 7P/7X is an older model, which probably won’t be on the market for much longer. In the past few years, SteelSeries has released the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus upgrade, as well as the brand-new SteelSeries Arctis Nova lineup. The newer headsets boast slightly better sound and measurably better battery life.

However, there’s still an awful lot to like about the original 7P/7X — especially at less than $90. It’s still extremely comfortable. It still provides more than 20 hours of battery life. And it still offers good gaming sound — which is not terribly different from the sound on the newer models, based on our testing. Gaming headsets of this caliber aren’t usually available for less than $100, so pick this one up while you can.