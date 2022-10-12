SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless costs just $69 on Prime Day, and it works with everything

While Prime Day isn’t exactly a font of great gaming deals, every once in a while, you come across a worthwhile piece of hardware at an enviable price. That’s the case with the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox, which is currently $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Even at its regular price, the Arctis 1 Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy. At $69, it’s an even easier recommendation, particularly since it works with just about every sound-producing gadget out there.

The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox also gets my personal recommendation, as it’s the gaming headset that got me through the pandemic intact. As the headset worked wirelessly with every computer, game console and smartphone in the house, my wife and I could both watch and play whatever we wanted without bothering one another. There’s even a 3.5 mm audio connection for older devices. With respectable battery life and trivially simple setup, the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox is a far cry from juggling three or four different headsets whenever you want to use a different device.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox: $99 $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox is a rare find in the world of gaming headsets. That’s because it can connect wirelessly to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PCs, smartphones and the Nintendo Switch. With a comfortable fit, a clear mic and decent battery life, it’s a worthwhile accessory for gaming, watching TV and movies, listening to music or even productivity.

Bear in mind that the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox is one of the cheaper wireless headsets you can get from a major manufacturer, and that it comes with a few drawbacks. The Arctis 1 Wireless has an expandable, notched headset, rather than the more comfortable “ski goggles” design from the SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X. As a sub-$100 device, the Arctis 1 Wireless also has “good enough” sound quality rather than anything superlative.

The other potential drawbacks is that the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox doesn’t work with iOS devices or smart TVs. The iOS incompatibility is due to a decision on Apple’s part; the smart TV incompatibility is due to a lack of Bluetooth. But if you have at least one gaming console, the Arctis 1 Wireless should work beautifully with it — and if you have more than one, it should work beautifully with all of them.