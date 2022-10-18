Shark's 2-in-1 robot vacuum is Black Friday cheap today

With the holidays fast approaching, we expect to see more robot vacuum deals than ever. But if you can't wait till November, we have two exclusive Shark promo codes you shouldn't miss.

For a limited time, you can get the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot for just $299.40 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "TOMSGUIDE150". Or you can get the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot with Self-Empty Base (opens in new tab) for just $499.60 via coupon code "TOMSGUIDE200". Those are among the best early Black Friday deals we've seen for these Shark robot vacs.

(opens in new tab) Shark AI Ultra w/ Empty Base: $449 $299 @ Shark (opens in new tab)

The Shark AI Ultra is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum that can both clean and mop your home. Its Sonic Mopping mode scrubs hard floors 100x per minute, whereas its CleanEdge technology allows it to better recognize corners for more efficient cleaning. During checkout, use coupon code "TOMSGUIDE150" to drop its price to just $299.

(opens in new tab) Shark AI Ultra w/ Empty Base: $699 $499 @ Shark (opens in new tab)

This model comes with an XL HEPA self-empty base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris. During checkout, use coupon code "TOMSGUIDE200" to drop its price to just $499.

The Shark AI Ultra is all do-it-all robot vacuum. It can vacuum and mop all types of floors while avoiding all types of obstacles. Its Sonic Mopping mode allows it to scrub hard floors 100x per minute. Meanwhile, its CleanEdge technology helps it recognize corners for more efficient cleaning throughout your home.

Both packages include the Shark AI Ultra vacuum, two side brushes, three mopping pads, and a 12-ounce VACMOP cleaning bottle. The $499 package includes an XL HEPA self-empty base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris.