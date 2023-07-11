I love my Ooni Fyra 12 pizza oven — and it’s $70 off for Prime Day

Of all the Prime Day deals I've seen, there isn't any hotter than this. Literally.

The Ooni Fyra 12 pizza oven can reach temperatures of more than 950 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can bake a pizza in 90 seconds or less. And right now, the Ooni Fyra 12 is currently on sale for $279 at Amazon, a savings of 20% on the company's least expensive pizza oven.

It's the pizza oven I've been using for more than two years now, and it works amazingly well. It's the one I go back to after testing all the best pizza ovens.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The Ooni Fyra 12 is a wood-pellet-powered pizza oven that can reach temperatures of 950º F, and fit pies up to 12 inches in diameter. It measures 29 x 28 x 15.5 inches when assembled, and weighs just 22 pounds. This Prime Day deal cuts 20% off its regular price.



My wife bought me the Ooni Fyra 12 three years ago as a Christmas present. At the time, pizza ovens were a hot commodity, so even though she ordered it in November, I didn't get it until March.

The Fyra 12 can crank out wonderfully charred Neapolitan pies in as little as 90 seconds

Reader, the wait was worth it: The Fyra 12 can crank out wonderfully charred Neapolitan pies in as little as 90 seconds — that's because you can get the inside of the oven up to 950º Fahrenheit. I learned you have to be very attentive — I've turned more than one pie into ash if I waited too long.

The Fyra 12 uses wood pellets as its fuel source (you can buy a huge bag of them for about $20 at any hardware store). It takes a little more effort than gas-powered stoves, but not much.

To keep the best pizza ovens up to date, I've tested a number of other models, and found that the Ooni Fyra 12 performs just as well as ones that cost five times as much. And while the Fyra 12's small size means it's not as good for baking larger items, like loaves of bread, it is portable enough to pop in the trunk of your car if you want to bring it over to a friend's house or on a camping trip.

However, if you want to make pizza, you'll need a few more accessories. For starters, you'll want to pick up a pizza peel (this one is on sale for $19 on Amazon), and I also recommend Marc Vetri's Mastering Pizza ($17, Amazon) for some great dough recipes.

