I found the best Prime Day MacBook Air deal — and it’s on Best Buy

The deals are coming fast and furious right now during Amazon's big Prime Day sale, but the key thing to keep in mind about shopping online these days is that the best Prime Day laptop deal aren't always at Amazon, even during Amazon's own sale.

That's because competing retailers try to horn in on the action, which is how you can get a great deal on one of the best laptops around. Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $899 at Best Buy right now, which means you can get one for $200 off.

That's the biggest discount we've seen yet on a MacBook Air M2 during Amazon's October Prime Days blowout, and the fact that it's not even available at Amazon makes this your current best bet for getting this killer ultraportable at a bargain.

As one of the editors in charge of laptop reviews here at Tom's Guide I see dozens of new laptops every year, and very few can beat Apple's MacBook Airs in terms of portability, power or battery life.

While the Apple M2 chip driving the MacBook Air M2 isn't great for gaming, it speeds through everyday tasks like writing, browsing the web and editing photos and video. While it's not as powerful as the MacBook Pro M2, unless you plan to do a lot of computationally-demanding work (think programming, video editing, or serious gaming) the MacBook Air M2 should have more than enough pep in its step for your needs.

And did I mention the battery life? In our lab testing the MacBook Air M2 lasted 14 hours and 6 minutes on a full charge, which is better than most non-Apple laptops on the market. Plus, this laptop is fully compatible with macOS Sonoma, the latest version of Apple's operating system. That means you get to check out the latest advancements in macOS, which include cool desktop Widgets and fun new video screensavers.

Given what I know about laptops and laptop deals during times like these, I can confidently say you'd have a hard time getting a better ultraportable for under $1K. The MacBook Air M2 is an absolute steal at $899, but if you're still not sold, check out our Prime Day laptop deals page to get the latest updates on all the other great deals available. Also, check out our Prime Day coverage for deals across all categories.