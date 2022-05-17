HP Memorial Day sales 2022 — best early deals now

Get ready! Memorial Day sales are starting early and we're rounding up the best HP Memorial Day sales you can shop today. As one of the biggest PC manufacturers around, HP Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to save on everything from mainstream laptops to powerful gaming rigs. 

For instance, right now at the HP webstore you can get monitors from $149, laptops from $329, and gaming rigs from $549. HP is also discounting PC accessories and tablets as well, so whatever you're shopping for HP is likely to have a deal that will appeal to you. Best of all, HP Memorial Day sales all include free shipping. 

Thats said, some of HP's offers are limited quantity deals, which means only a handful of stock has been allocated to be sold at a discounted price. So don’t delay, take a look now before the biggest savings go. Also, be sure to check out our coverage of the best HP laptop sales of the month. 

HP 15z: was $549 now $399 @ HP

If you're after a laptop that is ideal for remote classes, then this HP machine is the perfect pick. It sports a 15.6-inch 1366x 768 LCD, AMD Ryzen 5 550U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Note, we highly recommend upgrading the display to 1080p for just +$10 during the checkout process. 

HP 15z: was $429 now $329 @ HP

HP's mid-range laptop is perfect for students, or those just looking for a device for everyday use. Besides its15.6-inch LCD display, you get an AMD Athlon Gold CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 128GB SSD. We'd suggest getting some of the optional upgrades such as a 1080p LCD (+$60) and a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20). 

HP Envy x360 Convertible: was $1,019 now $899 @ HP

This well-specced 2-in-1 is $120 off in the HP Memorial Day sales event. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED touch display, Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. 

HP Omen 25-inch Monitor: was $299 now $229 @ HP

It's not just laptops that are on sale during the HP Memorial Day sales event. You'll also find deals on monitors. This Omen display sports a 165Hz refresh rate and offers a 1ms response time making it ideal for lightning-fast gaming. It's currently $70 off, but this is a limited-time offer so be quick. 

