Hurry! Get an RTX 3090 graphics card for 50% off right now

Finding where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 has become a lot easier in recent months. If you want to game in 4K on the highest settings, grabbing one for your gaming PC is a must

For a limited time, you can get the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 24GB at Woot for just $999 (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $1,000 off its standard price of $1,999, and still $300 cheaper than the sale prices at Amazon (opens in new tab) and B&H (opens in new tab). However, this deal only lasts for two days — if it doesn't sell out first.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 24GB: was $1,999 now $999 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is one of the most powerful graphics cards. If you demand 4K gaming on ultra settings this third-party 24GB model is a must. Plus, at $999, it's $300 cheaper than Amazon and B&H's sale prices. Don't wait too long though — the sale ends in two days.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 that this third-party model is based on is currently the top gaming GPU that money can buy. Its 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM is the same type of memory you see in the RTX 3080. But in the RTX 3080 you only get 10GB of VRAM; not even half of the 24GB you get in the RTX 3090.

Some may consider this level of power overkill. In fact, when we compared the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs, our conclusion was that you probably do not need this card unless you work in animation. Even if it is top of the line and potentially futureproof.

But that was when the GPU was priced starting at $1,499. This deal from Woot has it marked down all the way to under $1,000. That's cheaper than Amazon has ever had it, and $1,000 off what Woot lists as the retail price. For reference, the highest price this Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 hit on Amazon was $2,649. So you could say you're getting this GPU at a whopping $1,649 discount.

