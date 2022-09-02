Epic Labor Day sale at Dell knocks XPS 13 to just $699

We're hours away from the start of the holiday weekend, but that's not stopping PC manufacturers like Dell from unleashing some epic Labor Day laptop sales.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 13 on sale for just $699 (opens in new tab). That's $250 off and the cheapest XPS 13 we've seen all year. (By comparison, it hit $636 briefly last Black Friday). For more ways to save at Dell, make sure to check out our Dell coupon codes guide.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: $949 $699 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. You can get this sleek machine for just $699 with this killer deal. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops around, and for good reason. It's a reliable machine that can be used for work, school, or other creative purposes. Simply put, the XPS 13 is one of the most versatile machines we've tested.

This particular configuration packs a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. This set of specs is more than enough to handle work-related tasks, as well as simply surfing the web or catching up on some of the best Netflix TV shows.

In our Dell XPS 13 review (2020), we were impressed with its stunning and lightweight design and comfortable typing experience. We also loved the InfinityEdge display and its ultra-thin bezels. And during one of our tests, we could easily hop between 20 Chrome tabs while running other apps in the background — all thanks to its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU.

Overall, this deal is a great bargain that offers one of the latest Dell XPS 13 models for a fraction of its full price. Hurry, though, as the last time we saw an XPS priced this cheap the deal didn't last long.