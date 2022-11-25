Get Elden Ring for $35 on Black Friday — while you still can

Now that the best Black Friday deals are in full swing, you can find some incredible discounts on the year’s best video games. The trouble, however, is finding them while they’re still in stock.

Right now, for example, you can get Elden Ring for just $35 at Walmart (opens in new tab) on the platform of your choice: PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S. However, if you want to pick up this surefire game of the year contender, you’ll want to do so fast. A similar deal at Amazon sold out within just a few hours, and there’s no guarantee that the Walmart price match will last indefinitely.

Elden Ring (opens in new tab) is easily one of the best games that came out in 2022, and this Black Friday deal is the steepest discount we've seen on it so far. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you’ll create an adventurer, then explore the vast open world of The Lands Between. It’s a lengthy, satisfying adventure with a story that’s wide open for interpretation.

In our Elden Ring review, Tom’s Guide awarded the game four out of five stars. We praised the game’s tight combat, satisfying difficulty curve and incredible character customization. We did find the open world to be a little aimless at times, however:

“For the most part, I enjoyed my time with Elden Ring. But when frustration set in, it set in hard,” I wrote. “On the other hand, [this was a worthwhile tradeoff] for the game’s graceful combat, nuanced character-building and general sense that the world had a lot of worthwhile secrets to find.”

In the interim, Elden Ring has become a massively popular title, routinely topping sales charts and introducing a whole new audience to FromSoftware’s rewarding action/RPG format. Even if you found Demon’s Souls and Bloodborne too difficult, Elden Ring might be a little more accessible, since you can almost always explore another part of the world if your current objective is too tough.

However, if you want to pick up Elden Ring on Black Friday, I’d advise you to do it sooner rather than later. Based on the Amazon deal that preceded it, the game is likely to sell out at Walmart, and we don’t know when it will hit $35 again. You can usually get it for less than its full retail price of $60 — but not this much less.

On the other hand, if you’ve already played the game to death, you can check out the 10 best games to play after Elden Ring.