Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones just dropped back to lowest price ever

We're still seeing great deals on many noise-canceling headphones, and one of our favorites just dropped to their lowest ever price with the return of this $100-off deal on these popular Bose headphones.

Right now the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $229 at Amazon. That's a fantastic 30% off the full retail price of $329, and brings the ANC headphones down to their lowest-ever price, according to deals website CamelCamelCamel.

Note that we've also found this same discounted price available at Best Buy and Walmart.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer exceptional noise cancelation, along with excellent sound quality packaged inside a great-looking set of headphones. Even better, this $100 saving brings the headphones back down to an all-time low price and deserves to be snapped up before the offer ends. Similar deals can be found at Best Buy and Walmart.

We rank the Bose QuietComfort 45 as some of the best headphones you can buy. And for very good reason, in our Bose QuietComfort 45 review we labeled the slick headphones a “no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the 700."

In our testing we were impressed by the high-end active noise canceling. In fact, it's some of the best ANC we've experienced on any set of headphones. We also loved the surprisingly useful Bose Music App that can be downloaded for free. The QuietComfort 45 also packs the excellent sound quality that you'd expect from a Bose product.

Other positives worth noting include the highly comfortable fit and the quick connectivity. The one area where the QuietComfort 45 really surpasses its predecessor is battery life. On a single charge, the QuietComfort 45 can deliver 24 hours of listening with ANC enabled. That’s an increase of 4 hours compared to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. And if you do run low on battery, a speedy 15-minute charge will give you three hours of use, which is very handy in a pinch.

The call quality could be better, and you can't turn off ANC to save even more battery life, but overall you'll be very happy with these headphones.

We thought the Bose QuietComfort 45 were a good deal at full retail price, so at 30% off via this Amazon sale, it's even easier to recommend a purchase.

These are, undoubtedly, some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. For more savings, check out our best headphone deals roundup.