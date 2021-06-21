Best Prime Day Roomba deals 2021

Prime Day is here again, and it's bringing us some great deals on iRobot robot vacuums and mops. The Roomba i6+ vacuum is marked down $300 to $499, and so is its companion the Braava m6 robot mop. When the Roomba i6+ finishes its job, the Braava m6 switches on and mops the floor.

Meanwhile, the Roomba 692 is a more "traditional" Roomba in that you have to empty it out manually each time it finishes vacuuming. But you can still schedule it to run while you're away, and like the i6+, you can control it with voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

iRobot Roomba i6+ was $799 now $499 @ Amazon

The premium iRobot Roomba i6+ maps out your entire home so that it can clean the living room one day and the kitchen the next. It deposits dirt into its base so that you don't have to empty the Roomba manually, and it can work in tandem with the Braava m6 robot mop for a thorough clean. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the best robot vacuums is on sale for Prime Day at $100 off. The iRobot Roomba 692 cleans carpets, hard floors and baseboards, and you can set a schedule to have it run while you're away. Best of all, the Roomba 692 interacts with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it with voice commands.View Deal

iRobot Braava jet m6 was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

The best robot mop is currently on sale for $50 off. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.View Deal

